EQS-News: LataMed AI Announces Academic Collaboration With Universidad Central de Venezuela Faculty of Medicine

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Announces Academic Collaboration With Universidad Central de Venezuela Faculty of Medicine



05.06.2026 / 14:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, has accepted an invitation from the Faculty of Medicine at Universidad Central de Venezuela (“UCV”) to participate in educational sessions focused on HealthTech innovation, digital healthcare technologies, and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare environments.

According to the Company, the sessions are expected to provide students and faculty members with exposure to emerging healthcare technologies, telehealth infrastructure concepts, healthcare coordination tools, healthcare analytics, emergency response technologies, and evolving applications of artificial intelligence within healthcare delivery systems.

Management believes this academic engagement represents a strategic opportunity to increase awareness of digital healthcare innovation among future healthcare professionals and to foster dialogue regarding technology-enabled healthcare solutions throughout Latin America. The Company further believes that collaboration between healthcare technology developers and academic institutions may contribute to broader understanding of telehealth, healthcare accessibility, provider coordination, and data-driven healthcare operations.

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Participation in the UCV program is expected to provide an opportunity for the Company to engage with future physicians, healthcare leaders, researchers, and educators regarding developments in digital health infrastructure and emerging healthcare technologies. The educational sessions are intended solely for academic and informational purposes and do not constitute endorsements, commercial arrangements, recommendations, or evaluations of any specific products, services, or technologies.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “We are honored to engage with students and faculty members at one of Venezuela’s most respected academic institutions. We believe meaningful collaboration between healthcare professionals, educators, and technology innovators is increasingly important as healthcare systems evaluate digital solutions designed to improve access, coordination, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Educational initiatives such as this support knowledge sharing and encourage discussion regarding the future role of digital healthcare technologies across Latin America.”

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

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About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company’s strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, academic collaborations, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.