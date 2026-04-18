EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. to Attend MEDICA 2026 in Germany as Company Advances Innovative Healthcare Technology Strategy

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Corp. to Attend MEDICA 2026 in Germany as Company Advances Innovative Healthcare Technology Strategy



28.05.2026 / 15:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 28, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that Company representatives plan to attend MEDICA 2026 in Dusseldorf, Germany, one of the world’s largest international healthcare and medical technology trade fairs.

Management stated that attendance at MEDICA is intended to support the Company’s ongoing evaluation of healthcare technologies, strategic industry relationships, vendor solutions, digital infrastructure initiatives, and broader commercialization opportunities associated with the Company’s developing healthcare technology ecosystem.

The Company plans to engage with healthcare technology providers, telehealth vendors, pharmaceutical infrastructure participants, medical software developers, AI-focused healthcare companies, and other industry stakeholders operating throughout Europe, Latin America, and additional international markets.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Management believes participation in international healthcare industry events may provide opportunities to evaluate emerging technologies, support industry relationship development, and advance the Company’s long-term digital healthcare infrastructure strategy across Latin America and other developing markets.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “Healthcare systems around the world are rapidly moving toward technology-driven and AI-enabled infrastructure models. Our attendance at MEDICA reflects our commitment to engaging with industry participants, evaluating emerging technologies, and continuing to build a scalable healthcare platform designed to support long-term digital healthcare modernization initiatives throughout Latin America.”

The Company remains in the development and commercialization stage with respect to certain aspects of its healthcare technology platform and business operations.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company cautions that attendance at industry conferences and trade fairs does not guarantee strategic relationships, commercial agreements, financing arrangements, technology integrations, revenue generation, or future operational success.

The Company continues to advance telehealth deployment initiatives, healthcare analytics integration, operational scalability planning, strategic relationship development, and broader commercialization efforts associated with its long-term digital healthcare ecosystem strategy throughout Latin America.

For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America.

The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, emergency response integration, pharmaceutical logistics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives.

Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic relationships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, commercialization initiatives, technology evaluation efforts, international industry participation, strategic relationship development, platform expansion objectives, operational initiatives, and future business operations.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company’s securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.