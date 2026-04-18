EQS-News: LataMed AI Nears Completion of Mobile Healthcare App to Support On-the-Go Access to Digital Healthcare Services

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Nears Completion of Mobile Healthcare App to Support On-the-Go Access to Digital Healthcare Services



19.08.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - August 19, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (formerly OTC: LMEDD) (“LataMed AI” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology company developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America, today announced that development of its mobile healthcare application has entered its final stage, with the Company currently completing final testing, optimization and deployment preparation ahead of planned availability through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Management expects the application to be submitted for distribution and, subject to applicable platform review and technical requirements, become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks. The Company believes this represents an important transition from application development toward public availability and broader user access to the LataMed AI digital healthcare ecosystem. The application is being developed as a primary mobile access point to that ecosystem, providing users with a convenient interface through which they may access supported healthcare services, digital tools and additional functionality as the platform continues to expand.

The Company’s development team is currently focused on completing final technical testing, interface optimization, platform compatibility review and other deployment-related preparations. Once publicly available, the application is expected to provide LataMed AI with a scalable mobile foundation through which additional healthcare-related functionality may be introduced over time. Potential functionality may include patient-facing tools, healthcare-provider interaction, digital communications, access to medical and wellness information, healthcare-service coordination and additional features designed to support a more connected healthcare experience.

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LataMed AI believes mobile accessibility is particularly important to its strategy in Latin America, where smartphones represent a primary means through which many individuals access digital services. By making its platform available through both major mobile application marketplaces, the Company intends to provide users with a more direct and accessible way to interact with its developing healthcare ecosystem while establishing infrastructure capable of supporting future platform expansion.

The application is also expected to support the Company’s longer-term strategy of connecting patients, healthcare professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations and other participants within a more integrated digital healthcare environment. LataMed AI continues to develop its artificial intelligence-supported technologies, including CardioAI, PulmoAI and NeuroAI, as part of its broader healthcare technology strategy. The Company intends for its mobile infrastructure to ultimately provide an additional pathway through which users and healthcare professionals may interact with supported components of the LataMed AI ecosystem, subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements and commercial implementation.

“Our mobile application is now moving from development toward deployment, and we believe we are approaching an important milestone for LataMed AI,” said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp. “Our team is completing the final stages of testing and preparation, and we currently expect the application to become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks, subject to the applicable platform review processes.”

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Dr. Levy continued, “Mobile availability is important because it provides a direct connection between users and the digital healthcare ecosystem we are building. Our objective is to create a platform that is practical, accessible and capable of expanding as we continue introducing additional healthcare services and artificial intelligence-supported tools.”

The Company believes the anticipated release of its mobile application will represent another step in moving LataMed AI’s technology from development into increasingly accessible, user-facing digital healthcare infrastructure. Following the initial mobile release, LataMed AI intends to continue evaluating additional functionality, platform integrations and user-facing tools that may be incorporated into future versions of the application. The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding submission, availability and application functionality as the remaining development and platform-review milestones are completed.

For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official social media channels, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing digital health infrastructure and artificial intelligence-supported medical solutions for Latin America. The Company’s strategy includes the development of a telemedicine ecosystem designed to improve access to healthcare services and support connections among patients, medical professionals, pharmacies, insurers, payment providers, wellness organizations, educational institutions, and other participants in the healthcare system.

The Company is also developing CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, artificial intelligence-supported platforms intended to assist healthcare professionals in the evaluation and management of cardiovascular, pulmonary, and neurological health information. These platforms remain subject to continued development, testing, applicable regulatory requirements, and commercial implementation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated completion, testing, submission, availability, functionality and deployment of the Company’s mobile healthcare application; the Company’s expectation that the application may become available through the Apple App Store and Google Play in the coming weeks; the anticipated integration of additional healthcare, communications, artificial intelligence and other platform functionality; the potential accessibility and scalability of the Company’s mobile infrastructure; and the Company’s broader digital healthcare and artificial intelligence strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, plans and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include delays in software development or testing, technical integration requirements, changes to anticipated functionality, platform submission and review requirements, compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements, cybersecurity and data-privacy considerations, the availability of necessary financing and personnel, and the Company’s ability to successfully deploy and obtain user adoption of its mobile application.

There can be no assurance that the application will be completed, submitted, approved or released within the anticipated timeframe; that Apple, Google or any other platform provider will approve or make the application available; that all anticipated functionality will be included at launch; or that the application will achieve commercial adoption, generate revenue or produce other financial benefits.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Disclaimer

The Company’s technologies are under development and are not intended to replace the independent professional judgment of qualified healthcare providers or other authorized professionals.

No statement in this release should be interpreted as a representation or guarantee regarding application availability, launch timing, technology performance, medical outcomes, regulatory authorization, commercial adoption, revenue, market acceptance or financial performance.

References to planned availability through the Apple App Store and Google Play do not constitute an endorsement of LataMed AI or its technologies by Apple Inc., Google LLC or their respective affiliates. This announcement is being issued solely to provide shareholders and market participants with information regarding the Company’s business development activities. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

Investor Relations

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.