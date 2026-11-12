EQS-News: Leadership change at GEA: Klaus Stojentin to succeed Stefan Klebert as CEO

EQS-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Leadership change at GEA: Klaus Stojentin to succeed Stefan Klebert as CEO (news with additional features)



12.11.2026 / 16:06 CET/CEST

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Corporate Press Releases

Leadership change at GEA: Klaus Stojentin to succeed Stefan Klebert as CEO

Düsseldorf, November 12, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of GEA Group AG today resolved on a leadership change at the helm of the company as well as related changes in the composition of the Executive Board. Stefan Klebert (61), CEO of GEA, will step down from his position at his own request and by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board following the conclusion of the 2027 Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2027.

CEO Stefan Klebert to hand over to Klaus Stojentin, currently CEO of the Nutrition Plant Engineering Division, at the 2027 Annual General Meeting

Dr. Andreas Seeringer to succeed Klaus Stojentin as CEO of Nutrition Plant Engineering and member of the Executive Board

Changes resolved by the Supervisory Board will take effect on April 29, 2027

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Stefan Klebert had previously informed the Supervisory Board of his wish to end his contract early in order to complete the orderly transition of the company’s leadership after more than eight successful years in office and the successful restructuring of the Executive Board at the beginning of the year. The Supervisory Board has agreed to his request. Stefan Klebert will fully support the transition process in his role as CEO until the upcoming Annual General Meeting. His contract was due to run until the end of 2028.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Klaus Stojentin (59) as Stefan Klebert’s successor for a five-year term. Stojentin holds a degree in Energy and Utilities Supply Engineering and has been with the Group since 2003. He is currently a member of the Executive Board and CEO of the Nutrition Plant Engineering Division. Previously, he successfully led GEA’s vital separator business for several years, which is now part of the Pure Flow Processing Division.

Dr. Andreas Seeringer (46), who has been leading GEA’s Farm Technologies Division since 2024, will join the Executive Board as Klaus Stojentin’s successor. He has been appointed to the Executive Board for a three-year term and will serve as CEO of the Nutrition Plant Engineering Division. Andreas Seeringer has been with GEA since 2013.

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Comprehensive transformation lays the foundation for a successful future

Stefan Klebert took over as CEO of GEA in February 2019 at a challenging time. Under his leadership, GEA has successfully undergone a fundamental transformation. Thanks to a consistent strategic realignment of the company and the integration of sustainability as a core pillar of its corporate strategy, GEA has developed very successfully since Klebert took office. In recent years, the company has continuously and significantly increased order intake, revenue, profitability, and market capitalization, all while raising its guidance several times. The company achieved important milestones of its corporate and climate strategies ahead of schedule. As a result of its transformation, GEA joined the DAX40 in September 2025, becoming the first and, to date, only pure-play machinery and plant engineering company to do so.

“Stefan Klebert has led GEA with strategic foresight and extraordinary passion. At a time of overlapping global crises and challenges for the entire industry, his more than eight years in office represent an outstanding achievement. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank him sincerely,” said Prof. Dieter Kempf, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEA. “With Klaus Stojentin, another successful and dynamic leader will take over. He has known GEA for 23 years, both from the perspective of an engineer and a strategist and manager. He has successfully led two divisions and will continue to drive GEA forward on its successful trajectory. The Supervisory Board looks forward to working with him.”

CEO Stefan Klebert said: “With great passion and commitment, I have led GEA through an important phase of its development. Following the successful formation and onboarding of a new, ambitious Executive Board team in January 2026, now is the right time to hand over the leadership of GEA. I would like to thank our employees around the world, who have supported this journey with great willingness to embrace change, outstanding expertise, and tremendous dedication. I would also like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust it has placed in me and for supporting my decision. With Klaus Stojentin, my preferred successor is now taking over. He knows our company like few others do.”

“I would like to sincerely thank the Supervisory Board and Stefan Klebert for the trust they have placed in me. I am very much looking forward to this new role. GEA is a great company with many people who are passionate about what they do and demonstrate tremendous ingenuity every day. The company has made great strides in recent years. I want to build on this foundation and continue to drive GEA’s successful development,” said the designated CEO Klaus Stojentin.





NOTES TO THE EDITORS

Further information about GEA

To the GEA Press page

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CONTACT FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Matthias Schnettler, Head of Media Relations

Ulmenstraße 99

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany

Phone +49 162 34 63 734

matthias.schnettler@gea.com

About GEA

GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology.

With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in fiscal year 2025. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers’ production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: ”Engineering for a better world.”

GEA is listed on the DAX, the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices Dax 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World.

More information can be found online at gea.com.

If you do not want to receive any further information from GEA, please send an e-mail to pr@gea.com.