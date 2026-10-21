DAX 25.277 -0,1%ESt50 6.135 +0,2%MSCI World 4.922 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,94 +1,0%Nas 26.425 -0,0%Bitcoin 73.692 -0,2%Euro 1,1225 -0,1%Öl 109,9 +1,0%Gold 4.124 -0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: LEG statement: GCP’s and Aroundtown’s announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
LEG Immobilien
47.82 EUR 0.02 EUR 0.04 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Statement
LEG statement: GCP’s and Aroundtown’s announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG

21.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

LEG Immobilien SE (“LEG” or the “Company”) has received notice of Grand City Properties S.A.’s (“GCP”) and Aroundtown S.A.’s (“Aroundtown”) announcement regarding GCP’s 20 % shareholding in LEG.

 

The Company shares GCP’s and Aroundtown‘s belief in the substantial upside in the Company’s strategy and real estate portfolio. In addition, we note that, according to its own statement, GCP views its shareholding in LEG as a financial investment.

 

LEG is committed to acting in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and key stakeholders, and remains focused on executing its strategy, enhancing sustainable shareholder value and providing reliable service to its tenants.

Werbung

 

LEG shareholders are not required to take any action at this time and LEG does not intend to provide further comments at this stage.

 

About LEG

With around 171,000 rental apartments and approximately 500,000 residents, LEG Immobilien SE is a leading listed housing company in Germany. The company has eight branches and is also represented by personal contacts at selected locations. In the 2025 financial year, LEG Immobilien SE generated net cold rent of around EUR 920 million. With an average rent of around 7 euros per square metre, a large portfolio of subsidised housing, a consistent digitalisation strategy, and a commitment to advancing decarbonization measures, LEG is driving key initiatives for a responsible and future-proof housing sector. As one of the first companies in the industry, it is building a technology-driven operating model and, since 2022, has been actively fostering innovation through its own ventures.

 

Investor Relations Contact:
Team Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@leg-se.com

Werbung

Press Contact:

Sabine Jeschke, +49 211 45 68-325

sabine.jeschke@leg-wohnen.de
 

Disclaimer

This publication does not constitute an offer to buy or an invitation to sell securities. Insofar as we make forecasts or expectations in this document or make statements about the future, these statements may be subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements express the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien SE. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that LEG Immobilien SE has made to the best of its knowledge, but make no statement as to their future accuracy. Actual results and developments may therefore differ materially from the expectations and assumptions expressed.


21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart (Freiverkehr Plus), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200SO40AKONBO0Z96
EQS News ID: 2419180

 
End of News EQS News Service

2419180  21.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle LEG Immobilien Aktie News

Werbung

LEG Immobilien Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEG Immobilien nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
15.10.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.09.26 LEG Immobilien Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.08.26 LEG Immobilien Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.08.26 LEG Immobilien Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.08.26 LEG Immobilien Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.