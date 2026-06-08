EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026

EQS-News: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026



13.07.2026 / 19:08 CET/CEST

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Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026

Execution of the FOCUS performance program will result in annual cost savings of approx. EUR 7.5 million starting in 2028

The measures result in special items totaling up to EUR 9.6 million, of which approx. EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026

Preliminary Group turnover and preliminary earnings before interest and taxes in H1 2026 below expectations

Growth initiatives will continue: innovations in the core segments are planned for the second half of the year

Forecast for full year 2026 adjusted

Nassau/Germany, 13. July 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved the objectives and key elements of the FOCUS performance program, with the approval of the Supervisory Board. This includes particularly reduction of positions, the introduction of a new operating model, the streamlining of the Group’s structures, and the targeted digitalization of key processes. This is intended to reduce complexity, shorten decision-making processes and lower the cost base in the long term. The aim of the program is to achieve a sustainable improvement in the Group’s competitiveness, profitability, and resilience.

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Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, explains: “We are realigning the Leifheit Group to a structurally changed market environment. This requires short-term adjustments to our organization in order to be more successful in the long term. With FOCUS, we are making Leifheit simpler, faster, and more customer focused. We aim to increase our effectiveness and, with an agile organization, lay the groundwork for sustainable, profitable growth.”

Based on current information, the organizational changes will require a Group-wide reduction of up to 70 positions. The implementation will take place in stages and in close consultation with employee representatives to ensure that it is carried out in a socially responsible manner. The Leifheit Group currently employs about 960 people, approx. 360 of whom are in Germany.

The FOCUS program agreed today will show its first positive effects as early as the financial year 2027 and will lead to sustainable, recurring annual cost savings in the amount of EUR 7.5 million from the financial year 2028 onwards.

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The implementation of these comprehensive measures is expected to incur personnel and other operating expenses of up to EUR 9.6 million in total, of which approx. EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026.

Preliminary figures for the first half of business year 2026

In the first half of 2026, the Leifheit Group was faced with a declining market and a consumer sentiment that remained weak. Against this backdrop, the Leifheit Group achieved preliminary turnover of EUR 116.3 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 123.4 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR –2.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).

“Our business development in the second quarter fell short of our expectations. This makes it even more important for us to act decisively now: With FOCUS, we are improving the Group’s operational efficiency and resilience. At the same time, we are consistently driving forward our strategic growth initiatives – through innovations in our core segments, such as the expansion of our successful Black Line and the launch of the Pegasus Rock Solid standing dryer, as well as enhanced marketing activities in collaboration with our retail partners,” says Alexander Reindler.

Forecast 2026

Against the backdrop of a declining market and the resulting business development in the first half of the year, the Board of Management adjusts its turnover forecast for the full year 2026. Group turnover is now expected to be slightly below the previous year’s figure (EUR 236.2 million). So far, slight turnover growth has been forecast.

At the same time, earnings and free cash flow will be impacted by special items arising from the performance program in the 2026 financial year. Therefore, a Group EBIT of EUR 0 million is now expected for the full year 2026. Previously, EBIT was forecasted to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 10.0 million). Excluding the effects arising from the execution of the FOCUS program an EBIT before special items of EUR 5.4 million is expected. The performance program lays the foundations for a sustainable improvement in the Group’s profitability.

On this basis, free cashflow is now expected at EUR 0 million, whereas it has previously been forecast to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 6.4 million).

About Leifheit

Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany’s best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. More information on Leifheit is available online at www.leifheit-group.com, www.leifheit.de and www.soehnle.de.

Contact:Leifheit AGD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218