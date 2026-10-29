EQS-News: Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase
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EQS-News: Lenzing AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Lenzing Group provides update on shareholder structure following completion of capital increase
Lenzing, October 29, 2026 – Following the successful completion of its capital increase, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft provides an update on its shareholder structure based on the recently published participation notifications.
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The shareholder syndicate comprising the B&C Group and Suzano S.A. continues to hold approximately 52.25 percent of the voting rights in Lenzing. Within this structure, B&C Group holds 39.6 percent, while the remaining 12.6 percent are held by Suzano International Trade GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzano S.A.
In addition, Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., acquired shares in Lenzing in connection with the capital increase corresponding to approximately 0.80 percent of Lenzing’s shares. The Goldman Sachs Group holds 5.86 percent of Lenzing shares.
“We welcome the direct investment by Suzano Holding S.A., the controlling shareholder of Suzano S.A., which is already represented in the syndicate with the B&C Group. Our shareholders’ strong participation in the capital increase, as well as the developments in our shareholder structure, demonstrate their commitment to Lenzing and our strategic transformation,” says Mathias Breuer, CFO of Lenzing.
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29.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63
|EQS News ID:
|2424266
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2424266 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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