EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lenzing Leadership visited TreeToTextile Demo Plant in Nymölla, Sweden



23.11.2026 / 08:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lenzing Leadership visited TreeToTextile Demo Plant in Nymölla, Sweden

Lenzing CEO Georg Kasperkovitz and CFO Mathias Breuer visited the TreeToTextile Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden

Lenzing reaffirms commitment to TreeToTextile’s next-generation cellulose fiber technology, which combines TreeToTextile’s innovative approach with Lenzing’s fiber expertise

Technology development supports Lenzing’s “Grow Nonwovens. Reset Textiles.” strategy

Lenzing, November 23, 2026 – The Lenzing Group is strengthening its collaboration with TreeToTextile, in which Lenzing has been the majority shareholder since February 2026. Lenzing CEO Georg Kasperkovitz and CFO Mathias Breuer visited TreeToTextile’s Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden, to meet the team and see the technology and production operations first-hand. Lenzing first invested in TreeToTextile in February 2025 and has since worked closely with the company on the development and ramp-up of production at the Demo plant.

“It is a pleasure to meet the TreeToTextile team and see their work first-hand in Nymölla. Our collaboration brings together TreeToTextile’s innovative approach and Lenzing’s fiber expertise. At Lenzing, we firmly believe in the technology developed by TreeToTextile, as a decisive next-generation fiber production technology with the potential to play an important role in shaping the future of our industry. We value the dedication of the people behind this development and remain committed to supporting the team on the journey ahead.”, says Georg Kasperkovitz, CEO of the Lenzing Group.



Werbung

Next-generation cellulose fibers

TreeToTextile is developing a next-generation production technology for cellulose fibers for textile and nonwoven applications, with a focus on fiber properties, affordability and the efficient use of resources. The fibers have the potential to complement or replace part of the cotton, viscose and polyester markets. The Nymölla Demo plant has been operating since early 2024 to demonstrate the technology in continuous operation at small industrial scale and to produce fibers for further application development and market testing.

“We are proud to welcome Georg and Mathias to our Demo plant and introduce them to the colleagues driving our development every day. Lenzing’s long-term support and trust mean a great deal to TreeToTextile. The close collaboration between our teams helps us continue developing next-generation cellulose fibers for textile and nonwoven applications.”, says Roxana Barbieru, CEO of TreeToTextile.



Continued development

The Demo plant is also the setting for the EU LIFE TreeTex project[1], for which TreeToTextile received a grant agreement in 2022. Co-funded by the European Union and running until the end of 2028, the project supports work to demonstrate an all-alkaline production process for cellulose fibers at an industrially relevant scale. The project is intended to improve resource efficiency and strengthen the economics of the process, with these intended benefits remaining subject to validation.

Werbung

Looking ahead, the planning and establishment of TreeToTextile’s first flagship plant in the EU will mark the next major milestone in scaling the technology toward industrial-scale production, building on the progress and experience gained at the Demo plant in Nymölla.

The continued development of TreeToTextile complements Lenzing’s fiber expertise and aligns with its “Grow Nonwovens. Reset Textiles.” strategy.

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=0TKCrGI7bfTG

Your contact for



Lenzing Group



Corporate Communications

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 664 6112534

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com





TreeToTextile



Nina Ekstrand

Head of Marketing & Communication





Phone +46-76 110 67 12

E-mail nina.ekstrand@treetotextile.com

Web www.treetotextile.com













About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group is an internationally operating company that develops and manufactures wood-based product solutions for the textile and nonwovens industries. As one of the few companies worldwide, Lenzing combines the production of cellulose fibers and filaments, as well as dissolving wood pulp and biorefinery products, under one roof, thereby covering key stages of the production process in-house. Lenzing’s wood-based specialty fibers and filaments are developed to meet demanding and highly specialized customer requirements and applications and are used in a wide range of end products, including apparel, home textiles, hygiene products, as well as medical and industrial applications. They are marketed under the TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, and LENZING™ product brands.



More information on www.lenzing.com



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2025

Revenue: EUR 2.60 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,738



TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG. About TreeToTextile



With its mission Better fibers to all, Swedish-based TreeToTextile is driving systemic change in the textile industry, by providing the next-generation cellulose fibers for a resilient planet. Having the Lenzing Group as majority owner and supported by the other shareholders H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso, and LSCS Invest, TreeToTextile develops renewable and resource-efficient cellulose fibers with attractive properties and low environmental impact, affordable to all. The fibers have the potential to complement or replace part of the cotton, viscose and polyester markets.



Key Facts & Figures TreeToTextile

Year of establishment: 2014

Owners; Lenzing Group, H&M Group, Inter IKEA Group, Stora Enso, and LSCS Invest

Employees: 70

Current facilities: HQ in Stockholm, Demo plant in Nymölla, Sweden, R&D Center in Mölndal, Gothenburg, Sweden



Registered brand names: TreeToTextile™ (with symbol), Nyense™ (for textile applications), Nyvado™ (for nonwoven applications)

[1] EU funding acknowledgement: The LIFE TreeTex project is co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.