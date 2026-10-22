EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel

LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027



22.10.2026 / 18:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung LION E-Mobility AG: CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to retire at the end of January 2027 Zug, 22 October 2026 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, announces that its CEO, Dr. Joachim Damasky, will retire at the end of January 2027 and step down from the Board of Directors. He will remain in office until then to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to be available to LION as an adviser thereafter. Going forward, the operational business will be managed by a new Managing Director of the German subsidiaries LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, who will be announced shortly.



Over the past three years, Dr. Damasky led the development and modernisation of LION's NMC+ battery platform. With NMC+, LION has brought its first own battery to series maturity – the first series development of LION Smart – and has demonstrated its capabilities as a battery OEM. Following the conversion of the plant, production of the NMC+ battery packs resumed at the end of June 2026, and LION is delivering NMC+ battery packs to its customers. By the time Dr. Damasky leaves, the NMC+ production line is to be fully automated. During his tenure, LION also completed its restructuring: in 2025, revenue rose by 68% to EUR 28.3 million and EBITDA reached EUR 7.5 million.



The NMC+ battery packs are designed for demanding applications in e-mobility, industrial applications and safety-critical segments, including defence. The next priorities are to strengthen the supply chain and broaden the customer base.



In parallel, LION has expanded its battery energy storage (BESS) business. The first construction phase of the Finsterwalde BESS project has been completed, and the project pipeline continues to grow. LION's goal is to become the leading system integrator for battery systems in Germany and Europe.



Under Dr. Damasky’s leadership, LION also continued to advance its immersion cooling technology. This work supported the company’s efforts to further improve the thermal management, safety, reliability and performance of battery systems for demanding applications.



Ian Mukherjee, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Joachim for his high commitment over the past three years. He led LION through its restructuring and brought NMC+, our first own series battery, into production. We are pleased that he will complete the automation of the line and remain available to LION as an adviser."



Dr. Joachim Damasky: "NMC+ is in production, and the line will be fully automated by the end of January. Together with the BESS business, the team has a strong foundation for the next steps. I would like to thank my colleagues, who have pursued this path with great commitment, and our investors, whose trust made this development possible in the first place. I look forward to continuing to support LION as an adviser."

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customised plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications and operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg.



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

22.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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