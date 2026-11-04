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EQS-News: Lion E-Mobility announces planned Board transition

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lion E-Mobility announces planned Board transition

04.11.2026 / 11:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Lion E-Mobility announces planned Board transition

Zug, 4 November, 2026 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, announces that Alessio Basteri will step down from the Board of Directors.

Alessio Basteri, Member of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG: “I am grateful to my colleagues at LION, and especially to my fellow Board members, for their trust and collaboration. It has been an amazing journey. I will continue to do what I can to support LION’s Italian BESS opportunity.”

Ian Mukherjee, Chairman of the Board of Directors of LION E-Mobility AG: “Alessio has served LION as Chairman for many years, and his work and commitment have been greatly valued. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks for his contribution to the Company and for the time and dedication he has given to the role. We also appreciate his willingness to continue supporting LION’s Italian BESS opportunity, and we wish him every success in the future.”

The Company will immediately begin the process of identifying a new Board member resident in Switzerland.
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:
Kirchhoff Consult
lion@kirchhoff.de
ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
EQS News ID: 2428316

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2428316  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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