EQS-News: LION E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

LION E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance



09.11.2026 / 19:31 CET/CEST

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Werbung LION E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance



Zug, 9 November, 2026 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, published its preliminary 9M 2026 figures and has adjusted its outlook for fiscal year 2026.



After LION’s battery pack production was shut down for conversion works in Q2 2026, production of the new high-performance NMC+ battery packs started as planned at the end of June. This is reflected in the Q3 2026 revenue of EUR 8.5 million, bringing total revenue for 9M 2026 to EUR 15.4 million. The overall business development is mainly attributable to delayed delivery call-offs by mobility customers, longer delivery times for BESS components and transport delays in the supply chain caused by the geopolitical situation.



EBITDA for Q3 2026 reached EUR 0.1 million. As a result, EBITDA for the first 9 months 2026 amounted to EUR 0.2 million.



NMC+ high-performance battery packs

LION’s new high-performance NMC+ battery packs combine strong performance with a robust system architecture and are designed for demanding applications in e-mobility, industry and safety-critical sectors. Customer response has been positive. In Q3 2026 the main customers were from the bus and commercial vehicle industry in Europe and North America. Alongside vehicle manufacturers, the defence sector is emerging as an additional customer group for safety- and mission-critical applications.



BESS business developing

In the third quarter of 2026, LION secured additional projects for stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a storage capacity of 30 MWh. LION is continuing its previous success in the stationary energy storage sector.



Alongside its existing partnerships, LION works with other qualified suppliers of battery and power-conversion components. This multi-source strategy gives customers flexibility in technology, pricing and delivery times. LION is establishing a service hub at its Hildburghausen site for the commissioning, maintenance and repair of battery storage systems. As the BESS project pipeline of LION is growing, the Company is also developing a BESS-as-a-Service model for operators of photovoltaic and wind farms that would allow customers to use storage capacity without upfront investment, with financing options available from several partners.



Outlook

Based on the revenue achieved in Q3 2026 and the current order situation for Q4 2026, the Management Board has adjusted its guidance and expects revenue of EUR 20 to 25 million for the full financial year 2026. The revised outlook reflects delays in both the BESS and NMC+ businesses also due to the current geopolitical situation, with orders and projects shifting into 2027. Having adjusted its cost base to market volatility over the past two years, LION expects to close fiscal year 2026 with positive EBITDA.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "Our new high-performance battery packs are being well received by our customers. Nevertheless, they have shifted their demand towards next year. That costs us revenue this year. But we remain profitable at EBITDA level. The NMC+ order book for 2027 gives us a solid basis and our BESS business is gaining momentum."



The company will publish its full figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 11 November.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.

www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



Disclaimer:

Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

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