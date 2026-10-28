EQS-News: Logwin reports strong first nine-month results and updates outlook for 2026

EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Logwin reports strong first nine-month results and updates outlook for 2026 (news with additional features)



28.10.2026 / 11:34 CET/CEST

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The Logwin Group increased revenue, operating result (EBITA) and net result in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the prior-year period. Driven by higher transport volumes and an overall elevated freight rate environment, the third quarter in particular developed very positively. Against the backdrop of this favorable business performance, the Logwin Group has updated its forecast for the financial year 2026.

Overall economic conditions

The global economy remained robust overall during 2026. In particular, growing international trade provided positive momentum and supported demand for transport services. At the same time, the economic environment continued to be challenging due to the conflict in the Middle East, high energy costs and disruptions affecting key transport routes.

In contrast, economic growth in the euro area remained subdued. Energy price-related losses in purchasing power continued to weigh on a stronger economic recovery. The German economy also remained weak. However, the third quarter showed initial signs of stabilization, supported in part by a slight recovery in international business activity.

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Throughout the year, logistics markets were characterized by rising transport volumes and fluctuating freight rates. In air freight, rates remained significantly above the prior-year level. In ocean freight, rates were highly volatile during the year but overall exceeded prior-year levels.

Net assets, financial situation and earnings position

Business performance Following a subdued start to the year and a stable second quarter, the Logwin Group recorded a significant improvement in revenue and earnings during the third quarter. For the first nine months of the year, both revenue and operating result in the two business segments exceeded the prior-year level.

Revenues The Logwin Group’s revenues increased to EUR 1,223.2m in the first nine months of 2026 (2025: EUR 1,034.4m). The Air + Ocean business segment generated revenue of EUR 1,011.9m (2025: EUR 841.4m). Revenue in the Solutions business segment increased to EUR 213.9m (2025: EUR 195.0m). The positive revenue development in both business segments was driven by higher transport volumes and increased freight rates.

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EBITA The Logwin Group generated operating result (EBITA) of EUR 66.8m in the first nine months of 2026, exceeding the prior-year figure of EUR 64.1m. In the Air + Ocean business segment, EBITA increased to EUR 53.9m (2025: EUR 51.5m). The Solutions business segment improved EBITA to EUR 20.4m (2025: EUR 19.7m).

Net result The Logwin Group's net result increased to EUR 49.3m in the first nine months of 2026 (2025: EUR 45.7m). In addition to higher operating earnings, lower income tax expense resulting from the utilization of tax loss carryforwards contributed to the increase. Financial result was moderately below the prior-year level due to slightly higher financing expenses.

Free cash flow The Logwin Group’s free cash flow amounted to EUR 19.1m in the first three quarters of 2026 and thus exceeded the prior-year figure of EUR 17.3m. The increase was primarily due to higher operating cash flow as a result of improved earnings, as well as lower acquisition-related purchase price payments and reduced cash outflows associated with lease agreements.

Risks and changes in forecast

The risk situation of the Logwin Group has not changed materially compared with the Annual Financial Report 2025. Elevated economic risks resulting from geopolitical and trade policy tensions continue to exist. Negative effects on the Logwin Group's net assets, financial situation and earnings position cannot be ruled out. Reference is made to the Annual Financial Report 2025 for further details.

The Logwin Group’s business developed better than originally expected during the first nine months of 2026, driven by a strong third quarter. Against this backdrop, the Logwin Group has increased the revenue and earnings forecast for the financial year 2026 published in the Annual Financial Report 2025. The updated assessment particularly reflects higher transport volumes and freight rates, which contributed to a positive earnings performance in both business segments. For the full year, the Logwin Group now expects revenue to be between EUR 1.50bn and EUR 1.75bn and operating result (EBITA) to be between EUR 78.5m and EUR 91.0m.

The Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2026 of Logwin Group is available on the internet at www.logwin-logistics.com.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2025, the group generated sales of about EUR 1.4bn and currently employs over 3,900 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group’s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2025 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority‘s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com

Axel Steiner

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 719690-1112

axel.steiner@logwin-logistics.com