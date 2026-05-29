DAX24.941 +1,3%Est506.314 +1,3%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,5700 -2,9%Nas26.069 +1,0%Bitcoin50.952 -3,2%Euro1,1428 ±0,0%Öl73,10 +0,8%Gold4.032 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom 555750 Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 SAP 716460 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Micron Technology 869020 Lufthansa 823212 Microsoft 870747 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BMW 519000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Rheinmetall-Chef deckt sich mit Aktien ein -- SAP, Microsoft, Strategy, TUI, Mercedes-Benz, RENK, HENSOLDT, Siemens Energy, Lufthansa, Telekom im Fokus
Top News
Personalbeben bei SAP: CEO übernimmt Schlüsselbereiche selbst - Aktie kann Talfahrt nicht stoppen Personalbeben bei SAP: CEO übernimmt Schlüsselbereiche selbst - Aktie kann Talfahrt nicht stoppen
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert an DAX-Spitze: Positive Geschäftssignale treiben an Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert an DAX-Spitze: Positive Geschäftssignale treiben an
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Expands Strategic Review to Include AI-Enabled Business Opportunities

30.06.26 16:29 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Maison Luxe Inc Registered Shs
USD 0,00 USD 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen

EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Communications
Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Expands Strategic Review to Include AI-Enabled Business Opportunities

30.06.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT LEE, NJ - June 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) ("Maison Luxe," "MASN," or the "Company") today announced that, as part of its ongoing corporate development strategy, management continues to evaluate strategic merger and acquisition opportunities designed to complement the Company's long-term business objectives and enhance shareholder value.

Over recent months, management has reviewed opportunities across several industries, including health and wellness. Following this evaluation, the Company has expanded its review to include businesses that leverage artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and advanced data technologies as part of established operating models.

Management believes that companies successfully integrating AI into proven commercial businesses may offer attractive opportunities to complement Maison Luxe's existing business perspective while providing exposure to sectors benefiting from increasing enterprise adoption of AI technologies.

Rather than focusing solely on companies whose primary business is artificial intelligence, the Company intends to evaluate businesses where AI serves as a strategic enhancer of operational efficiency, customer engagement, analytics, and scalable growth.

The Company continues to review a broad range of complementary acquisition and merger candidates and will pursue opportunities that management believes strengthen the Company's strategic position while maintaining a disciplined approach to long-term value creation.

Any potential transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and, where applicable, shareholder approval.

The Company intends to provide updates as material developments occur.

About Maison Luxe, Inc.

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) is a publicly traded company focused on building long-term shareholder value through disciplined corporate development, strategic partnerships, and the evaluation of complementary business opportunities across growth-oriented industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and future business opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company will identify or complete any transaction or that any proposed opportunity will be successfully consummated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact: 
Demi Donjeany
dd@gb2partner.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.

30.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Maison Luxe, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US56066P1075
EQS News ID: 2357172

 
End of News EQS News Service

2357172  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Übrigens: US-Aktien sind bei finanzen.net ZERO sogar bis 23 Uhr handelbar (ohne Ordergebühren, zzgl. Spreads). Jetzt kostenlos Depot eröffnen und Neukunden-Bonus sichern!

Nachrichten zu Maison Luxe Inc Registered Shs

DatumMeistgelesen