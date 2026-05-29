EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Expands Strategic Review to Include AI-Enabled Business Opportunities

EQS-News: Maison Luxe, Inc. / Key word(s): Communications

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) Expands Strategic Review to Include AI-Enabled Business Opportunities



30.06.2026 / 16:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FORT LEE, NJ - June 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) ("Maison Luxe," "MASN," or the "Company") today announced that, as part of its ongoing corporate development strategy, management continues to evaluate strategic merger and acquisition opportunities designed to complement the Company's long-term business objectives and enhance shareholder value.

Over recent months, management has reviewed opportunities across several industries, including health and wellness. Following this evaluation, the Company has expanded its review to include businesses that leverage artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and advanced data technologies as part of established operating models.

Management believes that companies successfully integrating AI into proven commercial businesses may offer attractive opportunities to complement Maison Luxe's existing business perspective while providing exposure to sectors benefiting from increasing enterprise adoption of AI technologies.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Rather than focusing solely on companies whose primary business is artificial intelligence, the Company intends to evaluate businesses where AI serves as a strategic enhancer of operational efficiency, customer engagement, analytics, and scalable growth.

The Company continues to review a broad range of complementary acquisition and merger candidates and will pursue opportunities that management believes strengthen the Company's strategic position while maintaining a disciplined approach to long-term value creation.

Any potential transaction remains subject to customary due diligence, negotiation of definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and, where applicable, shareholder approval.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The Company intends to provide updates as material developments occur.

About Maison Luxe, Inc.

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTC: MASN) is a publicly traded company focused on building long-term shareholder value through disciplined corporate development, strategic partnerships, and the evaluation of complementary business opportunities across growth-oriented industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and future business opportunities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the Company will identify or complete any transaction or that any proposed opportunity will be successfully consummated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Demi Donjeany

dd@gb2partner.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Maison Luxe, Inc.