EQS-News: Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman



04.11.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2026

Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER has secured two significant contracts for the expansion of high-voltage transmission infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. As part of the Misfah IPP and Majan Grid Station projects, the company will supply and install connection and termination systems for the 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV voltage levels. The total contract value for PFISTERER is in the high single-digit million euro range.

The two infrastructure projects comprise the construction of new substations and the associated transmission connections and form an important part of the continued expansion of Oman’s power network. Total investment in the projects is estimated at approximately USD 214 million. PFISTERER expects to begin deliveries and installation work for both projects in early 2027.

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“These contracts involve the delivery of solutions across multiple voltage levels up to the highest transmission voltage of 400 kV, covering both underground cable and outdoor applications. They mark an important milestone for PFISTERER in Oman’s 400 kV market. At the same time, they strengthen our position in Oman and provide a solid foundation for further growth across the Gulf region,” said Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

Strengthening Energy Supply and Economic Development

The Majan Grid Station project includes the construction of a new 400/220/132 kV substation and is intended to significantly enhance electricity supply to the Sohar Free Zone and surrounding regions. With a planned installed capacity of 4,000 MVA, the facility will provide the necessary infrastructure to support further industrial growth and attract additional investment.

The Misfah IPP project includes the connection of a new power plant to the national grid via a 400 kV underground cable link. This new infrastructure will help meet the growing electricity demand in the country's key consumption centers with a high degree of reliability. In addition, the plant’s flexible generation capacity will enhance security of supply and support the further integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid.

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Together, these projects will lay the foundation for the long-term modernization of Oman’s energy infrastructure while fostering industrial development and sustainable economic growth across the country.

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About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press Contact

Trang Grün, Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

E-Mail: press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com

Registered Office: Winterbach | Commercial Register: Stuttgart HRB 790497 | VAT No.: DE811239413

Executive Board: Johannes Linden (Spokesman), Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss | Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Blättchen