DAX 26.254 +1,5%ESt50 6.256 +1,8%MSCI World 4.850 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,38 -0,6%Nas 25.372 +0,8%Bitcoin 69.789 +0,8%Euro 1,1257 +0,6%Öl 102,2 -1,3%Gold 4.037 +2,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien ab 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit Finanzen invest. Hier informieren
Suche...

EQS-News: Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Pfisterer Holding SE
62.45 EUR 2.75 EUR 4.61 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman

04.11.2026 / 12:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2026

Major Milestone in the Gulf Region: PFISTERER Awarded Major Contracts for Key Power Grid Projects in Oman

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER has secured two significant contracts for the expansion of high-voltage transmission infrastructure in the Sultanate of Oman. As part of the Misfah IPP and Majan Grid Station projects, the company will supply and install connection and termination systems for the 400 kV, 220 kV, and 132 kV voltage levels. The total contract value for PFISTERER is in the high single-digit million euro range.

The two infrastructure projects comprise the construction of new substations and the associated transmission connections and form an important part of the continued expansion of Oman’s power network. Total investment in the projects is estimated at approximately USD 214 million. PFISTERER expects to begin deliveries and installation work for both projects in early 2027.

Werbung

“These contracts involve the delivery of solutions across multiple voltage levels up to the highest transmission voltage of 400 kV, covering both underground cable and outdoor applications. They mark an important milestone for PFISTERER in Oman’s 400 kV market. At the same time, they strengthen our position in Oman and provide a solid foundation for further growth across the Gulf region,” said Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

Strengthening Energy Supply and Economic Development

The Majan Grid Station project includes the construction of a new 400/220/132 kV substation and is intended to significantly enhance electricity supply to the Sohar Free Zone and surrounding regions. With a planned installed capacity of 4,000 MVA, the facility will provide the necessary infrastructure to support further industrial growth and attract additional investment.

The Misfah IPP project includes the connection of a new power plant to the national grid via a 400 kV underground cable link. This new infrastructure will help meet the growing electricity demand in the country's key consumption centers with a high degree of reliability. In addition, the plant’s flexible generation capacity will enhance security of supply and support the further integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid.

Werbung

Together, these projects will lay the foundation for the long-term modernization of Oman’s energy infrastructure while fostering industrial development and sustainable economic growth across the country.

Images for download are available here: Download LINK

 

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press Contact

Trang Grün, Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

E-Mail:  press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com

Registered Office: Winterbach | Commercial Register: Stuttgart HRB 790497 | VAT No.: DE811239413

Executive Board: Johannes Linden (Spokesman), Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss | Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Blättchen

 


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Phone: +49 7181 7005-0
E-mail: info@pfisterer.com
Internet: www.pfisterer.com
ISIN: DE000PFSE253
WKN: PFSE25
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900APPYG9TGZYS639
EQS News ID: 2428366

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428366  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Pfisterer Aktie News

Werbung

Pfisterer Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Pfisterer nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.