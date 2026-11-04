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EQS-News: Manuel Balles to become new President APAC at SAF-HOLLAND

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EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Manuel Balles to become new President APAC at SAF-HOLLAND

04.11.2026 / 12:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Manuel Balles to become new President APAC at SAF-HOLLAND

  • Manuel Balles succeeds Andreas Richter, who will retire at the end of 2026
 

Bessenbach, November 4, 2026. SAF-HOLLAND SE (“SAF-HOLLAND”), one of the world’s leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has appointed Manuel Balles as the new President APAC, effective January 1, 2027. He succeeds Andreas Richter, who will retire at the end of 2026.

Over many years, Andreas Richter has played a key role in shaping the development of Haldex and, most recently since 2023, SAF-HOLLAND’s operations in the APAC region. In an increasingly challenging geopolitical environment, he has succeeded in sustainably strengthening the business’s resilience, further expanding market positions, and successfully implementing the integration of Haldex’s operations.

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Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, summarizes: “Andreas Richter has led our operations in the APAC region with great personal dedication and many years of experience. Especially in recent years, which have been marked by geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, he has played a key role in making our structures more robust and resilient. I would like to thank him very much for his long-standing contribution and wish him all the best for this new chapter in his life.”

With Manuel Balles, an internationally experienced executive from within the company is taking over responsibility for the APAC region. He has been with SAF-HOLLAND for over 20 years and possesses extensive expertise, particularly in the aftermarket business. In his current role as Vice President EMEA Aftermarket, he has been responsible since 2021 for the aftermarket business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, which he has successfully developed and expanded.

Previously, Manuel Balles held various international sales positions, including several years in Asia. There, he served customers in Southeast Asia and Japan and actively shaped regional business development by expanding customer relationships and local structures.

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In his new role, Manuel Balles will drive the region’s further development, strengthen SAF-HOLLAND’s market positions, and generate additional growth momentum. In doing so, he will consistently tap into existing potential, including in the aftermarket business, in line with the company’s drive2030 strategy.

 

Contact:

Dana Unger      

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

 

Alexander Pöschl

Senior Manager, Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, and buses. An average of around 5,600 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of approximately EUR 1.73 billion in 2025.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2025.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.


04.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-949
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100QJQLUJHWREL058
EQS News ID: 2428342

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428342  04.11.2026 CET/CEST

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