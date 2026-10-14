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EQS-News: Market entry in Saudi Arabia: Enapter to supply a multicore-class electrolyser to a specialty gas producer for the first time

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EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Market entry in Saudi Arabia: Enapter to supply a multicore-class electrolyser to a specialty gas producer for the first time

14.10.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Market entry in Saudi Arabia: Enapter to supply a multicore-class electrolyser to a specialty gas producer for the first time

  • First order for a multicore-class electrolyser for industrial applications in Saudi Arabia
  • Order worth around EUR 0.5 million for a 240 kW AEM electrolyser
  • Customer markets hydrogen and oxygen produced by the AEM electrolyser as high-purity industrial gases
  • System based on the new Stack 25 generation, commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2027

Hamburg, 14 October 2026. Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02), through its subsidiary Enapter S.r.l., has received an order from a producer of specialty and industrial gases in Saudi Arabia to supply a multicore-class AEM electrolyser. The system has a capacity of 240 kW and is equipped with ten Stack 25 generation stacks and a unit for the recovery and purification of oxygen. The order represents revenue of around EUR 0.5 million for Enapter. Commissioning at the customer’s site is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

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The system will be installed as a compact skid-mounted unit in the customer’s production hall and will produce up to 50 standard cubic metres of hydrogen per hour. Hydrogen and oxygen are each produced at a purity of 99.999 per cent, filled into 200 bar gas cylinders and sold to industrial customers. In addition to hydrogen, the oxygen generated during electrolysis thus also becomes a saleable product.

The system uses the Stack 25, Enapter’s current stack generation, which produces more than ten times as much hydrogen as its predecessor. The Stack 25 is designed for scalable multicore electrolysis and produces more than 10 kg of high-purity hydrogen per day. The ten stacks can be controlled individually, allowing hydrogen production to adapt flexibly to the customer’s demand.

Saudi Arabia is rapidly advancing the decarbonisation of its economy and industry under Vision 2030. The aim is to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to build a more sustainable future. To this end, Saudi Arabia is investing substantial funds to promote renewable energy, innovative technologies and environmentally friendly alternatives and to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. This opens up attractive growth opportunities in the region for companies such as Enapter.

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Dr Jürgen Laakmann, CEO of Enapter AG: “Our customer is an established producer of industrial gases and is using our technology directly in its production. It sells not only the hydrogen but also the oxygen produced during electrolysis as a high-purity gas. This is exactly where our AEM technology plays to its strengths: the highest purity, a modular design and flexible operation. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region are important growth markets for us. We appreciate the trust placed in us.”

About Enapter

Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.

The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.

Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.

Enapter AG (H2O) is listed in the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges (ISIN: DE000A255G02).

Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/enapter

Press contact:

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
edicto GmbH
Phone: +49 (0) 69 90 55 05-54
Email: enapter@edicto.de


14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Enapter AG
Altenburg 1e
83620 Feldkirchen-Westerham
Germany
E-mail: info@enapterag.de
Internet: www.enapterag.de
ISIN: DE000A255G02
WKN: A255G0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200JIZN9JYP440O07
EQS News ID: 2415630

 
End of News EQS News Service

2415630  14.10.2026 CET/CEST

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