EQS-News: Marlow Navigation welcomes MPC Oceanic Group as strategic shareholder

EQS-News: MPC Oceanic Group AG / Key word(s): Investment

Marlow Navigation welcomes MPC Oceanic Group as strategic shareholder



04.11.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Marlow Navigation welcomes MPC Oceanic Group as strategic shareholder

MPC Oceanic Group to acquire a 41% minority stake in Marlow Navigation Group

Long-standing partners combine complementary capabilities while preserving Marlow’s independence, brand and leadership

Partnership supports Marlow’s generational transition and creates a broader platform for clients, employees and seafarers

Marlow’s existing shareholders to become 9% shareholder in MPC Oceanic Group as part of the transaction

Hamburg / Limassol, 4 November 2026 – MPC Oceanic Group AG (“MPC Oceanic Group”, Deutsche Börse Scale, MPCG:DE), and the shareholders of Marlow Navigation Co. Ltd. (“Marlow”), today signed an agreement under which MPC Oceanic Group will acquire a 41% stake in Marlow. The transaction builds on a relationship between the two groups spanning more than a decade and establishes a long-term strategic partnership, while preserving Marlow’s operational independence, established brand and existing leadership.

Werbung

Marlow, headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus - is a leading provider of ship management services, with a specialization on crew management and seafarer training. With more than 1,300 shore-based professionals across 13 countries and in excess of 16,000 crew serving on board vessels at any given time, the Marlow Group provides crew management services to shipowners and operators for more than 1,150 vessels trading worldwide.

MPC Oceanic Group is a Hamburg-based, publicly listed group of companies that builds, invests in and operates businesses and assets in the maritime and energy sector. The group is active in eight countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets.

Strategic rationale: complementary capabilities and long-term continuity

MPC Oceanic Group and Marlow have a long-standing relationship and share a partnership-driven approach to maritime services. The cooperation brings together highly complementary capabilities: Marlow contributes its global scale and expertise in crew management, technical management as well as seafarer training and development, while MPC Oceanic Group provides a global network and strong track record in growing businesses in the maritime industry. Together, the companies can offer clients access to a wider set of specialist capabilities while maintaining the independence and client focus of their respective businesses.

Werbung

For Marlow, bringing a long-standing partner on board provides continuity through a generational transition while preserving its entrepreneurial identity and majority ownership. It also broadens access to investment capacity, digital and AI capabilities, capital markets expertise and new growth opportunities. For MPC Oceanic Group, the cooperation adds a leading global crewing platform and deep operational expertise to its maritime services ecosystem. Both groups see opportunities to invest jointly in technology, talent, training and service innovation as shipping becomes more complex, regulated and data-driven.

Marlow’s existing shareholders will retain majority ownership in Marlow, and Marlow will continue to operate independently under its established brand and with its current leadership team. In addition, as part of the transaction, MPC Oceanic Group will issue new shares to Marlow’s existing shareholders, resulting of approx. 9% strategic shareholding in MPC Oceanic Group.

Quotes

Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Oceanic Group: “Shipping is becoming more digital and more automated and that is precisely why the demands on the people who operate these vessels are rising. More complex propulsion, new fuels and more regulation call for better-qualified crews. Technology only creates value once it is mastered on board, and that interface is exactly where we are partnering with Marlow. Our investment is a long-term commitment to Marlow as an independent crew and ship manager, and to its mission to develop the seafarers the industry needs. Marlow and MPC Oceanic Group have worked together for more than a decade. Building on this established partnership, we look forward to supporting the Marlow team in shaping the company’s next chapter.”

Hermann Eden, Founder and Chairman of Marlow: “Marlow has been built over decades on trust, independence, strong client relationships and the commitment of our people at sea and ashore. As we prepare the company for the next generation, it was important to team up with a strategic shareholder who understands our business and respects what makes Marlow successful. Through many years of working closely with MPC Oceanic Group, we know the company and its values well. Having them on board as a partner gives Marlow access to a broader global network and strong industry relationships. This will further strengthen our position as a leading crew management provider and create opportunities to broaden our maritime services worldwide, while Marlow retains its established strengths, including our brand, values, people and client focus.”

About Marlow Group

Marlow Group is a leading provider of ship management services, specializing in crew management and seafarer training. With more than 1,300 shore-based professionals across 13 countries and in excess of 16,000 crew serving on board vessels at any given time, Marlow Group provides crew management services to shipowners and operators for more than 1,150 vessels trading worldwide.

About MPC Oceanic Group

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, MPC Oceanic Group is a publicly listed maritime and energy group providing integrated services across the value chain, from investment and asset management to commercial and technical ship management and technology-driven solutions. MPC Oceanic Group employs approximately 280 people across eight countries and manages and operates more than 400 vessels and energy assets. Shares of MPC Oceanic Group AG are listed in the Scale segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4.

Press contacts:

Marlow Navigation

Christian Fuehrs

Commercial Director

media@marlowgroup.com

MPC Oceanic Group

Stefan Zenker

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

s.zenker@mpc-oceanic.com