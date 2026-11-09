EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group to sell majority stake in its Packaging business to KPS Capital Partners and plans a special distribution to shareholders
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EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (“MM Group”) has signed a binding transaction agreement to sell its Packaging operations (“Packaging business”) to a newly established company (“new holding company”) of KPS Capital Partners, LP (“KPS”). KPS will hold 70% of that holding company and MM Group will hold 30% following completion of the transaction. The Packaging business comprises MM Group’s Food & Premium Packaging operations (excluding the Iran and Tunisia operations) as well as the Pharma & Healthcare Packaging operations. Through its equity interest in the new holding company, MM Group will continue to participate in the future development and value creation of the Packaging business.
Strategic Rationale
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Following completion of the transaction, MM Group will focus on its Board & Paper business. MM Group will also support the continued success of the Packaging business as a minority partner with KPS. A long-term cartonboard supply agreement will secure the continuous supply of cartonboard from the Board & Paper business to the Packaging business post completion of the transaction.
Deal Terms
Net of the estimated investment of approximately EUR 0.4 billion for its 30 % equity interest in the new holding company, MM Group expects the transaction to generate cash proceeds of approximately EUR 1.8 to 1.9 billion upon completion of the transaction. The final cash proceeds will depend on the level of taxes arising from the transaction, standard purchase-price-adjustment mechanisms and the timing of completion.
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MM Group’s equity interest in the new holding company could be reduced to a minimum of 20 % if certain EBITDA targets for the financial year 2027 are not achieved, with no additional consideration payable to or by MM Group as a result.
Use of Proceeds
Peter Oswald, CEO of MM Group, comments: “Over the last years, we have created substantial growth and shareholder value in MM Packaging. This transaction will allow the business to continue its growth under the leadership of KPS, a leading private equity investor in manufacturing and industrial companies. Our retained shareholding of 30 % will enable MM Group to participate in its future value creation. As the European leader in folding cartonboard, our Board & Paper business will become an independent supplier to the packaging industry. Following the transaction, MM Group will have a strong balance sheet and the financial resources to develop its business organically and through selected acquisitions and partnerships. At the same time, we plan a substantial distribution of capital to our shareholders.”
Michael Psaros, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of KPS, comments: “MM Packaging is an industry-leading business, and we are excited to take it to the next level as an independent company. We appreciate the trust MM Group is placing in KPS and look forward to our partnership. KPS has had extraordinary success investing in the packaging sector across paper, board and metal substrates. We will leverage our deep industry experience, financial resources, commitment to manufacturing excellence and global presence to drive MM Packaging’s growth.”
Operations at both Packaging and Board & Paper will continue as normal following the signing of the transaction. The Packaging business will remain part of MM Group until completion of the transaction and retain the MM Packaging name after completion. Completion is subject to required corporate and regulatory approvals as well as other customary closing conditions and for the French Business, the acquisition is subject to consultation processes with workers representatives and is expected in the first half of 2027. After completion, MM Group will account for its 30 % stake in the Packaging business using the equity method.
The transaction has been approved by MM Group’s Supervisory Board.
J.P. Morgan is acting as sole financial advisor and Binder Grösswang and Linklaters LLP are serving as legal counsels to MM Group on the transaction.
MM Group will hold a webcast for analysts and investors tomorrow, 10 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. CET. Registration details and the accompanying presentation are available on the MM Group website at https://mm.group/.
MM Group
About KPS Capital Partners, LP
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MM or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.
Subject to any obligations under applicable law or pursuant to any regulatory body, MM disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any of the forward looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, a change in MM´s expectations, or any events or circumstances that arise after the date of making any forward-looking statements.
For further information, please contact:
09.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|5299001AMHDLKUM80611
|EQS News ID:
|2431246
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431246 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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