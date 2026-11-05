EQS-News: MEDICLIN continues to show stable business performance

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN continues to show stable business performance



05.11.2026 / 14:46 CET/CEST

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Q3 Report

MEDICLIN continues to show stable business performance

A total of 82,265 patients treated in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: 81,564)

Group operating result rose to EUR 585.9 million (previous year: EUR 563.0 million)

Consolidated EBIT amounts to EUR 52.7 million (previous year: EUR 48.9 million)

Full-year forecast confirmed despite a market environment that remains challenging

Offenburg, 5 November 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 65 9 510)) achieved group operating result of EUR 585.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 563.0 million), representing an increase of EUR 22.9 million, or 4.1 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Consolidated EBIT rose by EUR 3.8 million to EUR 52.7 million (previous year: EUR 48.9 million).



“The business performance in the first nine months of 2026 confirms the robustness of our business model in a market environment that remains challenging. On this basis, we are consistently pursuing our strategy for the remainder of the financial year and consolidating our operational performance. We are therefore well positioned to meet our full-year forecast for 2026,” commented Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN AG.



Performance by segment

In the Post-Acute segment, operating result rose by EUR 13.6 million, or 3.5 per cent, to EUR 399.6 million (previous year: EUR 386.1 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 18.9 per cent (previous year: 19.4 per cent). The absolute cost of materials, at EUR 75.6 million, was also 1.0 per cent higher than the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 74.9 million). Staff costs increased by EUR 14.6 million, or 7.3 per cent, compared with the same period last year to EUR 215.4 million (previous year: EUR 200.8 million), primarily as a result of standard pay rises and a higher number of employees. The staff cost ratio rose by 1.9 percentage points to

53.9 per cent (previous year: 52.0 per cent). EBIT in the Post-acute segment fell by EUR 2.8 million, or 5.9 per cent, compared with the same period last year to EUR 44.8 million (previous year: 47.6 million), due to higher expenses and staff costs.



The Acute segment reported an increase in segment operating result of EUR 9.6 million, or 6.0 per cent, to EUR 168.3 million (previous year: EUR 158.7 million). The cost of materials rose by a total of EUR 5.6 million, or 11.8 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The cost of materials as a percentage of revenue rose by

1.6 percentage points to 31.4 per cent (previous year: 29.8 per cent). Staff costs rose by EUR 6.1 million, or 6.6 per cent, to EUR 99.3 million (previous year:

EUR 93.2 million), primarily due to standard pay rises. The staff cost ratio stood at 59.0 per cent, compared with 58.7 per cent in the same period of the previous year. EBIT improved by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 3.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million).



Operating result in the Care segment amounted to EUR 18.1 million, which was EUR 0.1 million below the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 18.2 million). The segment’s EBIT rose by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR –0.4 million). This increase is attributable, amongst other things, to the fall in cost of materials (EUR –0.9 million).



In the Service segment, revenue is reported under ‘Other income’. This amounted to EUR 103.6 million, up from EUR 102.1 million, representing an increase of

EUR 1.5 million or 1.5 per cent. The segment reported an EBIT of EUR 4.2 million, representing an increase of EUR 3.2 million.



Outlook

For the current financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect an increase in group operating result of between 3.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, as well as a consolidated EBIT of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.



The interim report as at 30 September 2026 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.



CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | Tel. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN comprises 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care, from the initial doctor’s appointment through to surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, right through to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support it provides to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company within the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.mediclin.de

PRESS RELEASEOffenburg, 5 November 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 65 9 510)) achieved group operating result of EUR 585.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 563.0 million), representing an increase of EUR 22.9 million, or 4.1 per cent, compared with the same period last year. Consolidated EBIT rose by EUR 3.8 million to EUR 52.7 million (previous year: EUR 48.9 million).“The business performance in the first nine months of 2026 confirms the robustness of our business model in a market environment that remains challenging. On this basis, we are consistently pursuing our strategy for the remainder of the financial year and consolidating our operational performance. We are therefore well positioned to meet our full-year forecast for 2026,” commented Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN AG.In the Post-Acute segment, operating result rose by EUR 13.6 million, or 3.5 per cent, to EUR 399.6 million (previous year: EUR 386.1 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 18.9 per cent (previous year: 19.4 per cent). The absolute cost of materials, at EUR 75.6 million, was also 1.0 per cent higher than the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 74.9 million). Staff costs increased by EUR 14.6 million, or 7.3 per cent, compared with the same period last year to EUR 215.4 million (previous year: EUR 200.8 million), primarily as a result of standard pay rises and a higher number of employees. The staff cost ratio rose by 1.9 percentage points to53.9 per cent (previous year: 52.0 per cent). EBIT in the Post-acute segment fell by EUR 2.8 million, or 5.9 per cent, compared with the same period last year to EUR 44.8 million (previous year: 47.6 million), due to higher expenses and staff costs.The Acute segment reported an increase in segment operating result of EUR 9.6 million, or 6.0 per cent, to EUR 168.3 million (previous year: EUR 158.7 million). The cost of materials rose by a total of EUR 5.6 million, or 11.8 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The cost of materials as a percentage of revenue rose by1.6 percentage points to 31.4 per cent (previous year: 29.8 per cent). Staff costs rose by EUR 6.1 million, or 6.6 per cent, to EUR 99.3 million (previous year:EUR 93.2 million), primarily due to standard pay rises. The staff cost ratio stood at 59.0 per cent, compared with 58.7 per cent in the same period of the previous year. EBIT improved by EUR 2.4 million to EUR 3.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million).Operating result in the Care segment amounted to EUR 18.1 million, which was EUR 0.1 million below the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 18.2 million). The segment’s EBIT rose by EUR 1.0 million to EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR –0.4 million). This increase is attributable, amongst other things, to the fall in cost of materials (EUR –0.9 million).In the Service segment, revenue is reported under ‘Other income’. This amounted to EUR 103.6 million, up from EUR 102.1 million, representing an increase ofEUR 1.5 million or 1.5 per cent. The segment reported an EBIT of EUR 4.2 million, representing an increase of EUR 3.2 million.For the current financial year, the Executive Board continues to expect an increase in group operating result of between 3.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, as well as a consolidated EBIT of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.The interim report as at 30 September 2026 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability| Tel. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.deMEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 OffenburgAktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN comprises 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care, from the initial doctor’s appointment through to surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, right through to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support it provides to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company within the ASKLEPIOS Group.

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