EQS-News: Medios optimizes its manufacturing network and closes its Aschaffenburg facility

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medios optimizes its manufacturing network and closes its Aschaffenburg facility



29.06.2026 / 14:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Medios optimizes its manufacturing network and closes its Aschaffenburg facility

Berlin, June 29, 2026 – Medios AG is closing the facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Medios Solutions Aschaffenburg GmbH, and consolidating patient-specific manufacturing at the remaining locations in its Germany-wide network. Production has already been relocated, and supplies to pharmacies and hospitals are guaranteed. Aschaffenburg most recently accounted for approximately 10% of the production volume of the Medios Group’s German manufacturing facilities. The measure affects 32 employees, for whom Medios is seeking to provide fair compensation.



The business of patient-specific formulations is under sustained margin pressure – particularly due to price regulatory adjustments – which the company is now countering with measures to increase efficiency. In Germany, Medios operates up until now a network of six GMP manufacturing facilities for patient-specific therapies (GMP stands for “Good Manufacturing Practice,” which entails mandatory production standards and validated quality management). The Aschaffenburg site had recently been operating at below-average profitability amid declining capacity utilization. Against this backdrop, continued economic operation was no longer feasible. Structural renovation work currently required at the site has accelerated the implementation of this decision. The site closure is part of the company’s Operational Excellence Program, which aims to sustainably strengthen profitability.



Thomas Meier, CEO of Medios AG: “With a view to ensuring a reliable supply for our customers and maintaining capacity utilization at all sites, we are now optimizing our successful regional presence strategy and consistently developing it further. With Mannheim and Stuttgart, we have two high-performing Medios sites in southern Germany, ensuring that a reliable supply is maintained.”



Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year:

August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026 September 21 to 23 Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 15th German Corporate Conference – Munich September 28/29 Medios Capital Markets Day, Breda November 10 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026

Wer­bung Wer­bung



-------------------



About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



www.medios.group

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.