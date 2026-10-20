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EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Q3 report 2026

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Mensch und Maschine Software SE
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EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Q3 report 2026

20.10.2026 / 08:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Light (sustainable) & shadow (temporary)
- M+M Software +8.5% / lean costs / strong Cashflow
- Profit in Q3 diluted by Autodesk headwinds
- Strong Q4 estimated / medium-term targets confirmed

Wessling, October 20, 2026 – Sustainable growth in M+M Software, lean expenses and strong cash flow provide a lot of light on the nine months report of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company. On the other hand, headwinds from the Autodesk business continued to cast a shadow over the results; however, rising new sales caused this impact to fade sufficiently during Q3 that hardly any further drag is expected in the final quarter.

Nine months Group sales have increased to EUR 189.34 mln (PY: 177.10 / +6.9%), with EUR 93.44 mln (PY: 85.99 / +8.7%) from M+M Software and EUR 95.90 mln (PY: 91.11 / +5.3%) from Digitization. Gross profit from M+M Software climbed by +8.5% to EUR 84.10 mln (PY: 77.54) - an enormous step compared to +3.7% in 2025. M+M’s share also increased in Digitization, but the segment‘s gross profit was diluted to EUR 50.89 mln (PY: 58.16 / -12.5%) due to the still strong Autodesk headwinds. Thus 9M group gross profit amounted to just EUR 134.99 mln (PY: 135.70 / -0.5%). 

Expenses were below PY due to the continued streamlining of the organization, so operating profit EBITDA amounting to EUR 46.51 mln (PY: 45.05 / +3.3%) remained on its growth trajectory despite the slight gross profit dip. Due to higher depreciation, operating profit EBIT at EUR 36.93 mln (PY: 37.18 / -0.7%) was slightly below PY, with EUR 29.09 mln (PY: 24.63 / +18%) from M+M Software and EUR 7.83 mln (PY: 12.55 mln / -38%) from the Digitization segment. 

Net profit amounted to EUR 23.38 mln (PY: 24.27 / -3,7%), or 142 Cents (PY: 145 / -2.2%) per share. Operating cash flow, which in 2023/24 had benefited significantly from billing time differences for Autodesk 3YR contracts and in 2025 was correspondingly lower, is on the rise again at EUR 27.72 mln (PY: 16.62), or 168 Cents per share (PY: 99).   
For founder/chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech, the sustainable positive effects carry clearly more weight than the temporary earnings dip: “Even though the +11-19% target range for the 2026 earnings appears ambitious based on the nine-month figures, we continue to see the chance to reach the lower half of this range with a strong Q4. And as we no longer expect any drag from the Autodesk business from 2027 onwards, and given the reduced cost base, we are clearly maintaining our target of doubling EPS in the 5 years from 2025 to more than 380 Cents in 2030.”
Cover story of the 9M report 2026:
“Thanks to AI: Database queries in natural language instead of SQL”
 

20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41
EQS News ID: 2418442

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2418442  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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23.07.26 Mensch und Maschine Software SE Kaufen SMC Research
27.04.26 Mensch und Maschine Software SE Kaufen SMC Research
20.03.26 Mensch und Maschine Software SE Kaufen SMC Research
13.02.26 Mensch und Maschine Software SE Kaufen SMC Research
24.10.25 Mensch und Maschine Software SE Kaufen SMC Research

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