DAX 26.371 -0,7%ESt50 6.469 -0,3%MSCI World 4.986 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 10,14 +0,3%Nas 26.292 -0,4%Bitcoin 67.368 +0,8%Euro 1,1598 +0,2%Öl 90,4 +1,2%Gold 4.440 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Meridian Holdings Inc Registered Shs
11.02 EUR 0.04 EUR 0.36 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial
Meridian Holdings to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

31.08.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

LAS VEGAS, NV - August 31, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an international developer, licensor, and operator of online gaming and e-commerce platforms, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14-16, 2026.

6a9563e4da846f543eccc2db_1

William Scott, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Meridian, will participate in investor meetings throughout the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

Werbung

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across 25+ international regulated markets. The Company’s B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian’s B2B division - comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG - develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (Australia’s leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion lottery). The Company’s software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.

Contacts

Investors & Press:
Meridian: ir@meridian-holdings.com
ICR: meridian@icrinc.com

Werbung

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc

31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Meridian Holdings Inc
United States
ISIN: US3810984092
EQS News ID: 2391120

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391120  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

Werbung

Meridian Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Meridian nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.