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EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10

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EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial
Meridian Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10

30.10.2026 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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LAS VEGAS, NV - October 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (“Meridian Holdings” or the “Company”), a global operator and licensor of online and retail sports betting, gaming, casino and prize competition platforms, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. 

Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The audio webcast and the accompanying investor presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://meridian-holdings.com/investors. A replay will be available after the call.

About Meridian Holdings 

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group with operations and products in more than 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company’s B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and Latin America, and includes the prize competition brands RKings and Classics for a Cause. The Company’s B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.

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Contact:
Investors & Press
ir@meridian-holdings.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc

30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

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Language: English
Company: Meridian Holdings Inc
United States
ISIN: US3810984092
EQS News ID: 2425976

 
End of News EQS News Service

2425976  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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