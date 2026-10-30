EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
Werbung
LAS VEGAS, NV - October 30, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (“Meridian Holdings” or the “Company”), a global operator and licensor of online and retail sports betting, gaming, casino and prize competition platforms, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The audio webcast and the accompanying investor presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://meridian-holdings.com/investors. A replay will be available after the call.
About Meridian Holdings
Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group with operations and products in more than 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company’s B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and Latin America, and includes the prize competition brands RKings and Classics for a Cause. The Company’s B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.
Werbung
Contact:
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Werbung
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meridian Holdings Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3810984092
|EQS News ID:
|2425976
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2425976 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Meridian
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Meridian
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen