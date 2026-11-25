EQS-News: MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2026



25.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MPH Health Care AG publishes financial results for the first nine months of 2026

Profit for the period of EUR 34.9 million after nine months

Profit for the period: EUR 34.9 million (prior-year period: EUR -78.5 million)

Income from investments: EUR 14.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 7.6 million)

Equity ratio: 90.7% (31 December 2025: 94.3%)

Berlin, 25 November 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03) today announces its preliminary IFRS consolidated results for the first nine months of 2026.

Werbung

The result for the period improved to EUR 34.9 million (prior-year period: EUR -78.5 million). This includes income from investments of EUR 14.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 7.6 million), essentially the dividend from M1 Kliniken AG. The non-cash fair value measurement of the investments resulted in a gain of EUR 21.8 million, following a loss of EUR 85.4 million in the prior-year period.

Equity (net asset value) amounted to EUR 256.9 million or EUR 60.01 per share as at 30 September 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 243.4 million or EUR 56.85 per share). The equity ratio stood at 90.7%. In July, the Company paid a dividend of EUR 5.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.20).

Investment in M1 Kliniken AG

In the first nine months of 2026, M1 Kliniken AG increased revenue in its Beauty segment by 11.3% to EUR 86.6 million and segment EBIT by 35.5% to EUR 28.6 million. Group EBIT rose by 4.6% to EUR 25.6 million. Group revenue of EUR 106.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 274.3 million) is comparable with the previous year only to a limited extent owing to the sale of the Trade segment in January 2026.

Werbung

On 19 November 2026, MPH Health Care AG placed 927,755 shares in M1 Kliniken AG, around 5% of the share capital, with institutional investors at EUR 17.50 per share. Gross proceeds amounted to around EUR 16 million. Since then, MPH has held around 61% of the shares.

Outlook

As an investment company, MPH Health Care AG measures its listed investments at the share price on the respective reporting date. The IFRS result may therefore fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter without any change in the operating performance of the investments.

According to its own statements, M1 Kliniken AG is targeting annual revenue of EUR 200 to 300 million in the Beauty segment by 2029 with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 25% (previously: at least 20%). It also plans to move from the Open Market to the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2027. As majority shareholder, MPH Health Care AG is also likely to benefit from this in the long term.

About MPH Health Care AG:

MPH Health Care AG is an investment company with a strategic focus on the acquisition, development and sale of companies and company shares, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. This includes both insurance-financed and privately financed segments. MPH also intends to take advantage of opportunities arising in high-growth, high-earning sectors outside the healthcare market.

Contact:Patrick Brenske, Management BoardCorporate CommunicationsE-Mail: ir@mph-ag.de