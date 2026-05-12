EQS-News: Mutares completes successful exit of Terranor Group – High demand among institutional investors

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal

Mutares completes successful exit of Terranor Group – High demand among institutional investors



21.05.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares completes successful exit of Terranor Group – High demand among institutional investors



Mutares sells remaining 46.3% stake in Terranor Group in line with strategy

High demand from international institutional investors

Further cash inflow with ROIC well above target range



Munich, May 21, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) successfully sold its remaining 46.3% stake in Terranor Group AB (“Terranor”; ISIN: SE0025159023) to Swedish and international institutional investors as part of a private placement. DNB Carnegie and SB1 Markets acted as Joint Bookrunners on the Sale.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

With the placement now complete, Mutares has entirely exited the shareholder base of Terranor Group following the listing of Terranor Group in June 2025 and the gradual reduction of its shareholding in December 2025 and March 2026. Throughout the entire holding period of Terranor Group, Mutares generated total gross proceeds of around EUR 50 million, achieving a ROIC well above the target range.

Mutares acquired the operations of Terranor in Sweden and Finland in 2020 through a carve-out from NCC, followed by the acquisition of the Danish business in 2021. Following the accelerated transformation, Terranor is now showing very strong growth, improved profitability, and a strengthened market position. A key highlight is the record-high order backlog following the 2026 Swedish tender season. Terranor secured 31% of the awarded contract volume in Sweden, further expanding its market share. Terranor benefits substantially from the structural investment backlog in Nordic transport infrastructure. Sweden alone recently increased its road budget for 2026 – 2037 by 48%. As the only large independent road operations and maintenance specialist in the Nordic region, Terranor holds a highly attractive position in a largely non-cyclical market.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The final exit from Terranor Group is in line with Mutares' strategic approach of divesting investments following a successfully completed operational turnaround. Under Mutares’ ownership, Terranor developed into a profitable scalable infrastructure asset that attracted strong interest from investors. We are pleased to have successfully supported the company’s development while generating further cash inflows and value creation for our shareholders.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Warsaw, and Vienna. Mutares SE & Co. KGaA acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



For further information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com



Press Contact Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de



Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com



Press Contact United Kingdom

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk