EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke



31.03.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke

Leading parquet and hard-flooring manufacturer in Germany with strong European and Asian footprint

Revenues of ca. EUR 150 million with significant growth opportunities in a sustainable consumer market

New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The business is a market-leading manufacturer of parquet and other hard floor coverings, operating under the nationally recognized and leading brand HARO. It has operations in Germany and Bulgaria, comprising two highly automated production sites, as well as a global sales network covering more than 70 countries. With over 700 employees, the company manufactures parquet, laminate, design flooring, sports flooring, and acoustic panels. Leveraging advanced production technology and a high degree of automation, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 150 million. Mutares sees significant growth potential, particularly through the targeted expansion of its product portfolio and the development of international markets.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.



The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

E-mail: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk