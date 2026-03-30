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EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke

31.03.26 19:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke

31.03.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke

  • Leading parquet and hard-flooring manufacturer in Germany with strong European and Asian footprint
  • Revenues of ca. EUR 150 million with significant growth opportunities in a sustainable consumer market
  • New platform acquisition to strengthen the Goods & Services segment

Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.

The business is a market-leading manufacturer of parquet and other hard floor coverings, operating under the nationally recognized and leading brand HARO. It has operations in Germany and Bulgaria, comprising two highly automated production sites, as well as a global sales network covering more than 70 countries. With over 700 employees, the company manufactures parquet, laminate, design flooring, sports flooring, and acoustic panels. Leveraging advanced production technology and a high degree of automation, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 150 million. Mutares sees significant growth potential, particularly through the targeted expansion of its product portfolio and the development of international markets.

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are part of the selection index SDAX.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2301170

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301170  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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