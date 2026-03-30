EQS-News: Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
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Mutares has completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke
Munich, March 31, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of the Flooring Business of Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH. The company will strengthen the Goods & Services segment as a new platform investment.
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The business is a market-leading manufacturer of parquet and other hard floor coverings, operating under the nationally recognized and leading brand HARO. It has operations in Germany and Bulgaria, comprising two highly automated production sites, as well as a global sales network covering more than 70 countries. With over 700 employees, the company manufactures parquet, laminate, design flooring, sports flooring, and acoustic panels. Leveraging advanced production technology and a high degree of automation, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 150 million. Mutares sees significant growth potential, particularly through the targeted expansion of its product portfolio and the development of international markets.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (http://www.mutares.com), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
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Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2301170
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2301170 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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