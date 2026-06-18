EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment



19.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment



Leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions

Revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues)[1] in 2025 with around 300 employees

New platform acquisition strengthening the Chemicals & Materials segment

Closing expected at the end of Q3 2026



Munich, June 19, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. (“Synthomer”), a leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions, from Synthomer plc in a carve-out transaction. The closing of the transaction is expected at the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Synthomer a.s. produces and supplies acrylic acids and acrylic esters, serving a wide range of industrial applications. The company benefits from an integrated product portfolio combined with a highly flexible and efficient production set-up, enabling the dynamic optimization of product mix and margins.

In 2025, Synthomer a.s. generated revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues) and employed around 300 people. The business provides a strong basis for further development, supported by substantial operational and commercial optimization potential and a clear path towards profitable growth.

The acquisition of Synthomer a.s. represents a strategic platform investment for Mutares’ Chemicals & Materials segment. The transaction is fully aligned with Mutares’ strategy of acquiring businesses with significant operational improvement potential from special situations, and provides a clear path towards substantial value creation.



Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “Synthomer is precisely the type of opportunity our investment strategy is built for: a high-quality industrial business in transition, with a strong market position and clear, identifiable improvement levers. Together with the management team, we look forward to driving the transformation of Synthomer and building a leading acrylic solutions platform within our Chemicals & Materials segment; the segment which marks for us the growth and future big shot exits”.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

[1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis.



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk