EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
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Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
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Synthomer a.s. produces and supplies acrylic acids and acrylic esters, serving a wide range of industrial applications. The company benefits from an integrated product portfolio combined with a highly flexible and efficient production set-up, enabling the dynamic optimization of product mix and margins.
In 2025, Synthomer a.s. generated revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues) and employed around 300 people. The business provides a strong basis for further development, supported by substantial operational and commercial optimization potential and a clear path towards profitable growth.
The acquisition of Synthomer a.s. represents a strategic platform investment for Mutares’ Chemicals & Materials segment. The transaction is fully aligned with Mutares’ strategy of acquiring businesses with significant operational improvement potential from special situations, and provides a clear path towards substantial value creation.
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[1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
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19.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346404
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346404 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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