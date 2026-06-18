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EQS-News: Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment

19.06.26 08:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover/Mergers & Acquisitions
Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment

19.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. from Synthomer plc to grow further the Chemicals & Materials segment
 

  • Leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues)[1] in 2025 with around 300 employees
  • New platform acquisition strengthening the Chemicals & Materials segment
  • Closing expected at the end of Q3 2026


Munich, June 19, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement to acquire Synthomer a.s. (“Synthomer”), a leading European producer and supplier of high-quality acrylic solutions, from Synthomer plc in a carve-out transaction. The closing of the transaction is expected at the end of the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Synthomer a.s. produces and supplies acrylic acids and acrylic esters, serving a wide range of industrial applications. The company benefits from an integrated product portfolio combined with a highly flexible and efficient production set-up, enabling the dynamic optimization of product mix and margins.

In 2025, Synthomer a.s. generated revenues of approximately EUR 110 million (carve-out revenues) and employed around 300 people. The business provides a strong basis for further development, supported by substantial operational and commercial optimization potential and a clear path towards profitable growth.

The acquisition of Synthomer a.s. represents a strategic platform investment for Mutares’ Chemicals & Materials segment. The transaction is fully aligned with Mutares’ strategy of acquiring businesses with significant operational improvement potential from special situations, and provides a clear path towards substantial value creation.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “Synthomer is precisely the type of opportunity our investment strategy is built for: a high-quality industrial business in transition, with a strong market position and clear, identifiable improvement levers. Together with the management team, we look forward to driving the transformation of Synthomer and building a leading acrylic solutions platform within our Chemicals & Materials segment; the segment which marks for us the growth and future big shot exits”.

[1] Carve-out revenues represent the total revenues of the business being divested, including intercompany sales, as it would be reported on a standalone basis.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk


19.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346404

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346404  19.06.2026 CET/CEST

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