DAX 25.025 -0,5%ESt50 6.272 -0,1%MSCI World 4.858 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 8,56 +1,8%Nas 26.199 +0,4%Bitcoin 57.158 +0,5%Euro 1,1442 +0,2%Öl 83,8 -1,1%Gold 4.053 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Mutares
27.10 EUR 0.55 EUR 2.07 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group

15.07.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

Mutares has sold Redo Oy to Invex Group

  • Leading provider of property remediation services in Finland
  • Strategic transaction provides Redo with a strong platform for its next phase of development
  • Revenues of approximately EUR 25 million in 2025

Munich/Helsinki, July 15, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has sold Redo Oy, a Finnish provider of property remediation services, to Invex Group, a Norway-based industrial investor and owner of Recover that is active in the remediation and restoration services sector in Scandinavia. The transaction provides Redo with a strong strategic home and access to a broader Nordic platform to support its continued development.

Redo is one of Finland's leading providers of first-response and property remediation services. The company offers inspection, demolition, drying and reconstruction services related to water, fire, moisture and odour damage. With approximately 250 employees and revenues of EUR 25 million in 2025, Redo operates a nationwide network of more than 20 locations, enabling the company to serve approximately 80% of the Finnish population within one hour.

Werbung

Since joining Mutares in 2023, Redo has undergone a comprehensive transformation and optimization program. The final sale now to a strategic buyer reflects the industrial attractiveness and future growth potential of the business.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: "We are pleased to have found the right long-term owner for Redo in Invex Group. Their strong Nordic presence and industry expertise provide an excellent platform for the company's continued development. We thank the management team and employees for their commitment during Redo's time within the Mutares portfolio and wish them every success for the future."

 

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

Werbung

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

 

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
E-mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
E-mail: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
E-mail: tsutton@1446.co.uk


15.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
EQS News ID: 2366408

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366408  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle Mutares Aktie News

Werbung

Mutares Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Mutares nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
18.06.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
17.03.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
16.03.26 Mutares Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.01.26 Mutares Buy Warburg Research
10.12.25 Mutares Buy Warburg Research