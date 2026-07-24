EQS-News: Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital



27.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital

Leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million in 2025

Transaction marks further step in materializing Mutares' automotive portfolio value creation

Munich, July 27, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Walor Precision Turning, a part of FerrAl United subsidiary Walor International, to Reed Capital, an independent investment firm based in Paris and London.

Walor Precision Turning is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, operating three production sites in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico).

Werbung

Since being carved out of the Walor Group in 2023 under Mutares’ ownership, Walor Precision Turning has undergone a comprehensive operational and financial repositioning. Key value-creation initiatives included strengthening its commercial organization, improving cost structures and production efficiency across its three sites, and expanding its international footprint across Europe and North America. Today, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employs around 400 people, with a successful diversification into high-growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

Werbung

Company profile of Reed Capital SAS

Reed Capital is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London. It invests in businesses with proven expertise and strong growth potential, working alongside entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups through long-term partnerships.

Reed Capital has particular expertise in corporate carve-outs, transformational situations and growth projects. Its investment approach combines committed ownership, active governance and close support for management teams to accelerate their growth, strengthen their competitiveness and create sustainable long-term value.

More information: www.reedcapital.fr

For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Reed Capital SAS

contact@reedcapital.fr

www.reedcapital.fr

Press Contact - Reed Capital

Amanda Jones

Phone: +33 6 22 17 18 44 / +41 78 256 31 45