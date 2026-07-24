EQS-News: Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital
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EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Disposal
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Mutares has sold Walor Precision Turning to Reed Capital
Munich, July 27, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully sold Walor Precision Turning, a part of FerrAl United subsidiary Walor International, to Reed Capital, an independent investment firm based in Paris and London.
Walor Precision Turning is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, operating three production sites in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico).
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Since being carved out of the Walor Group in 2023 under Mutares’ ownership, Walor Precision Turning has undergone a comprehensive operational and financial repositioning. Key value-creation initiatives included strengthening its commercial organization, improving cost structures and production efficiency across its three sites, and expanding its international footprint across Europe and North America. Today, the business generates revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employs around 400 people, with a successful diversification into high-growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.
The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.
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Company profile of Reed Capital SAS
Reed Capital is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London. It invests in businesses with proven expertise and strong growth potential, working alongside entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups through long-term partnerships.
Reed Capital has particular expertise in corporate carve-outs, transformational situations and growth projects. Its investment approach combines committed ownership, active governance and close support for management teams to accelerate their growth, strengthen their competitiveness and create sustainable long-term value.
More information: www.reedcapital.fr
For more information, please contact:
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Press Contact in Germany
Press Contact in France
Press Contact in UK
Reed Capital SAS
Press Contact - Reed Capital
27.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2370740
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2370740 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
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