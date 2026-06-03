EQS-News: Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal

Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital



05.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Mutares receives an irrevocable offer to sell Walor Precision Turning from Reed Capital



Leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components

Carve-out of Walor’s precision turning and passive safety activities

Revenues of approx. EUR 55 million

Closing expected in summer 2026



Munich, June 5, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has received an irrevocable offer from Reed Capital to sell Walor Precision Turning, a part of Walor Group. Closing of the transaction is expected in the summer of 2026, subject to receiving the opinion of the employee representatives and other customary closing conditions.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Walor Precision Turning comprises three production sites located in Legé (France), Sfântu Gheorghe (Romania) and Irapuato (Mexico). The business is a leading supplier of high-precision turned metal components for automotive passive safety systems, in particular for seatbelt pretensioners and airbag inflators, with a successful selected diversification in high growth markets such as semi-active suspensions and datacenter solutions. In 2025 the business expects generated revenues of approximately EUR 55 million and employed around 420 people across the three sites.

During its ownership, Mutares supported the operational performance improvements of the precision turning activities from the Walor Group, while ensuring its commercial success and strengthened the business’ international footprint across Europe and North America. The exit reflects Mutares’ disciplined approach to value creation through operational repositioning and targeted carve-outs.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, comments: “The sale of Walor Precision Turning marks another successful step in the execution of our strategy to actively manage our automotive portfolio and gradually reduce its weighting within our overall portfolio. Following the comprehensive financial and operational restructuring of the Walor Group, we believe Reed Capital is well positioned to further strengthen the company’s strong market position in automotive passive safety components and its new strategic product lines. The transaction underscores our ability to unlock value from complex industrial situations.”

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Renaud Delaage, Managing Partner and President of Reed Capital: “This potential acquisition perfectly embodies Reed Capital's strategy. Walor Precision Turning brings exactly what we look for: recognized industrial expertise, a strong and loyal client base, experienced management and significant potential for diversification and further development. We look forward to potentially partnering with the precision turning division management team and all stakeholders to write the next chapter.”



Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company follows a sustainable minimum dividend policy.

The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index.



Company profile of Reed Capital SAS

Reed Capital SAS, Paris (www.reedcapital.fr), is an independent investment firm with offices in Paris and London, partnering with entrepreneurs, management teams and corporate groups to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Reed Capital pursues a long-term, hands-on investment approach, combining financial expertise, operational excellence and strategic guidance to help companies unlock their full potential, particularly in complex situations, corporate carve-outs and transformational projects.



For more information, please contact:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 9292 7760

Email: ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.com

Press Contact in Germany

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333

Email: sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Press Contact in France

VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS

Marie-Caroline Garnier

Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17

Email: mutares@vae-solis.com

Press Contact in UK

14:46 Consulting

Tom Sutton

Phone: +44 7796 474940

Email: tsutton@1446.co.uk

Reed Capital SAS

contact@reedcapital.fr

www.reedcapital.fr

Press Contact Reed Capital SAS

Iconic Conseil

Marie-Virginie Klein

Email: mvk@iconic.fr

Jordan Vesian

Phone: +33 6 48 95 48 41

Email: jv@iconic.fr