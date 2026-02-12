EQS-News: NAGA GROUP POSITIONS AI AS A CORE DRIVER OF FUTURE GROWTH

EQS-News: The Naga Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGA GROUP POSITIONS AI AS A CORE DRIVER OF FUTURE GROWTH



16.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NAGA GROUP POSITIONS AI AS A CORE DRIVER OF FUTURE GROWTH



AI-supported customer service resolves approx. 66% of chat-based interactions with zero human involvement in Q1 2026, with expansion to email planned

Increased marketing output by up to 3–5x with a leaner team (approximately 20% reduction), supported by faster production cycles and broader language coverage

Streamlined partner onboarding and internal processes, reducing onboarding times from approximately 10 days to around 1 day and increasing operational throughput

AI-assisted development workflows enable faster execution across the product roadmap, reducing development cycles from multiple weeks to single days

Enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities improve access to operational data and support more timely management decision-making



Hamburg, 16 April 2026 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A41YCM0), the multi-asset fintech group behind the NAGA SuperApp “Naga One”, is advancing the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, creating the foundation for a new phase of scalable growth. Based on internal observations, initial operational effects are already becoming visible in the form of efficiency gains, increased scalability and accelerated processes across key functions.

Following the completion of the integration phase, the NAGA Group is now fully focused on execution. AI is increasingly embedded in core business processes and is reshaping how NAGA manages growth, organizes operations and develops new products.



Operational Impact Gaining Momentum

Wer­bung Wer­bung

In the first quarter of 2026, initial effects are becoming visible across several areas of the business. In customer support, AI fully resolved approx. 66% of all chat-based interactions without human involvement. This enables the NAGA Group to absorb growing volumes without a corresponding increase in headcount.

In marketing, AI tools have enabled a 3–5x increase in creatives produced (landing pages, banners, video ads), with faster production cycles and broader language coverage, achieved with a leaner personnel structure, corresponding to a personnel reduction of approx. 20%. This supports more efficient scaling of client acquisition.

Automation is also improving partner operations and internal processes by significantly reducing onboarding times from approximately 10 days to around 1 day. In engineering, AI-assisted workflows accelerate the delivery of new features and shorten time to market, with development cycles reduced from multiple weeks to days.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Internal reporting has also been strengthened through AI-enabled self-serve analytics, giving all departments faster access to operational data and supporting more timely management decision-making.



Structural Positioning As A Competitive Advantage

NAGA believes it is in a particularly strong position to implement AI-driven initiatives. As a mid-sized, internationally regulated operator, the NAGA Group combines regulatory licenses, an established global platform with more than 2.5 million registered users, and the operational infrastructure required to deploy AI solutions at scale.

At the same time, the organization retains the agility needed to implement new technologies quickly. While smaller companies often lack scale and infrastructure, and larger organizations may be constrained by complex systems and processes, NAGA combines both: operational substance and execution speed.



AI As A Driver Of Scalable Growth

The integration of AI contributes to structurally strengthening the NAGA Group’s operating leverage. Efficiency gains are being used to support growth initiatives, particularly in marketing and client acquisition.

As a result, NAGA is moving toward a more scalable model, where increasing user activity can be handled more efficiently and resources can be allocated more effectively to growth.



Product Roadmap Driving Future Revenue Potential

In parallel with the operational transformation, NAGA continues to execute its 2026 product roadmap and expand its platform with additional functionalities and product offerings.

Key areas of focus include the expansion of social trading and community features, the further development of the platform into a broader multi-asset and crypto offering, and the integration of AI-supported assistance tools within the trading environment.

In addition, the NAGA Group is developing new product offerings aimed at addressing additional client segments, including simplified investment solutions and more automated portfolio approaches. The objective is to broaden the platform’s appeal beyond active traders and to increase monetization across a more diversified user base.

With this roadmap, NAGA aims to further increase user engagement, enhance monetization per client and unlock additional recurring revenue streams.



Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group: “We already see that AI is much more than an efficiency tool. It is fundamentally changing how we scale our business. Our position as a regulated, globally operating platform with an existing user base allows us to deploy AI directly in our operations, while remaining agile enough to implement new technologies quickly. This combination enables us to translate efficiency gains into growth and at the same time build the foundation for new products and additional revenue streams.”



Strategy Update and Earnings Call Q1 2026:

CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Jeremy Schlachter will discuss the strategy update together with the unaudited Q1 2026 results in a webcast presentation on 23 April 2026 at 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

The NAGA Group – Strategy Update and Earnings Call Unaudited Q1 2026 Results.



About NAGA

NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Jeremy Schlachter

CFO

ir@naga.com