EQS-News: NAGA GROUP POSITIONS AI AS A CORE DRIVER OF FUTURE GROWTH
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EQS-News: The Naga Group AG
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NAGA GROUP POSITIONS AI AS A CORE DRIVER OF FUTURE GROWTH
Following the completion of the integration phase, the NAGA Group is now fully focused on execution. AI is increasingly embedded in core business processes and is reshaping how NAGA manages growth, organizes operations and develops new products.
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In the first quarter of 2026, initial effects are becoming visible across several areas of the business. In customer support, AI fully resolved approx. 66% of all chat-based interactions without human involvement. This enables the NAGA Group to absorb growing volumes without a corresponding increase in headcount.
In marketing, AI tools have enabled a 3–5x increase in creatives produced (landing pages, banners, video ads), with faster production cycles and broader language coverage, achieved with a leaner personnel structure, corresponding to a personnel reduction of approx. 20%. This supports more efficient scaling of client acquisition.
Automation is also improving partner operations and internal processes by significantly reducing onboarding times from approximately 10 days to around 1 day. In engineering, AI-assisted workflows accelerate the delivery of new features and shorten time to market, with development cycles reduced from multiple weeks to days.
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Internal reporting has also been strengthened through AI-enabled self-serve analytics, giving all departments faster access to operational data and supporting more timely management decision-making.
NAGA believes it is in a particularly strong position to implement AI-driven initiatives. As a mid-sized, internationally regulated operator, the NAGA Group combines regulatory licenses, an established global platform with more than 2.5 million registered users, and the operational infrastructure required to deploy AI solutions at scale.
At the same time, the organization retains the agility needed to implement new technologies quickly. While smaller companies often lack scale and infrastructure, and larger organizations may be constrained by complex systems and processes, NAGA combines both: operational substance and execution speed.
The integration of AI contributes to structurally strengthening the NAGA Group’s operating leverage. Efficiency gains are being used to support growth initiatives, particularly in marketing and client acquisition.
As a result, NAGA is moving toward a more scalable model, where increasing user activity can be handled more efficiently and resources can be allocated more effectively to growth.
In parallel with the operational transformation, NAGA continues to execute its 2026 product roadmap and expand its platform with additional functionalities and product offerings.
Key areas of focus include the expansion of social trading and community features, the further development of the platform into a broader multi-asset and crypto offering, and the integration of AI-supported assistance tools within the trading environment.
In addition, the NAGA Group is developing new product offerings aimed at addressing additional client segments, including simplified investment solutions and more automated portfolio approaches. The objective is to broaden the platform’s appeal beyond active traders and to increase monetization across a more diversified user base.
With this roadmap, NAGA aims to further increase user engagement, enhance monetization per client and unlock additional recurring revenue streams.
CEO Octavian Patrascu and CFO Jeremy Schlachter will discuss the strategy update together with the unaudited Q1 2026 results in a webcast presentation on 23 April 2026 at 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
NAGA is a publicly listed German fintech group operating a multi-asset SuperApp that unifies trading, stock and ETF investing, crypto, social trading, and neo-banking in one platform. Powered by proprietary technology and advanced social features including autocopy trading, NAGA serves a global community of over 2.5 million registered users across more than 100 countries, supported by 10 local offices and multiple regulatory licenses. The platform features an integrated VISA card with fiat and crypto conversion, dynamic social feeds, and a comprehensive product suite designed to make financial markets accessible to everyone.
The NAGA Group AG
16.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The NAGA Group AG
|Suhrenkamp 59
|22335 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@naga.com
|Internet:
|www.naga.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A41YCM0
|WKN:
|A41YCM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309234
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2309234 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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