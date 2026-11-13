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EQS-News: Nagarro releases unaudited Q3 2026 results, posts 2.7% constant currency growth for 9 months ended September 2026

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EQS-News: Nagarro SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Nagarro releases unaudited Q3 2026 results, posts 2.7% constant currency growth for 9 months ended September 2026

13.11.2026 / 07:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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November 13, 2026 – Nagarro, a global AI-native engineering and transformation leader, presented its unaudited financial numbers for 9M 2026 and 3M 2026, and released its quarterly statement for Q3 2026.

In 9M 2026, revenue grew to €755.5 million from €753.4 million in 9M 2025. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 2.7% YoY, which translated to a growth of 0.3% YoY in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth for 9M 2026 was 1.2% YoY in constant currency, which translated to negative 1.2% YoY in Euro terms. Gross profit was flat at €243.1 million (32.2% of revenue) in 9M 2026 from €243.5 million (32.3% of revenue) in 9M 2025. Adjusted EBITDA grew to €107.3 million (14.2% of revenue) in 9M 2026 from €104.8 million (13.9% of revenue) in 9M 2025.

EBITDA declined to €99.0 million in 9M 2026 from €108.5 million in 9M 2025. EBITDA decreased mainly because of an increase in net expense from special items by €12.1 million (mainly due to increase in expense of share-based payment arrangements of €14.4 million which has been partly offset by decrease in investigation expenses by €1.1 million and absence of additional audit fees of €1.3 million). This has been offset by increase in adjusted EBITDA by €2.5 million. Our most significant adjustments to EBITDA in 9M 2026 are the expense of share-based payment arrangements amounting to €5.1 million and expenses related to the public takeover offer amounting to €1.8 million. Consequently, EBIT also declined to €73.0 million in 9M 2026 from €82.3 million in 9M 2025. Overall, net profit grew to €42.5 million in 9M 2026 from €41.0 million in 9M 2025 mainly due to decrease in YoY withholding taxes on intra-group dividends.

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Operating cash flow (OCF) in 9M 2026 increased slightly to €77.7 million from €77.1 million in 9M 2025. OCF adjusted for changes in factoring was €85.0 million in 9M 2026 as compared to €81.0 million in 9M 2025.

The summarized table for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2026, is as follows:

    9M 2026   9M 2025   Growth
    mEUR   mEUR    
Revenue   755.5   753.4   0.3% YoY; 2.7% YoY in constant currency
Gross profit   243.1   243.5   Negative 0.1% YoY
Gross margin   32.2%   32.3%    
Adjusted EBITDA   107.3   104.8   2.4% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA margin   14.2%   13.9%    
EBITDA   99.0   108.5   Negative 8.8% YoY
EBIT   73.0   82.3   Negative 11.3% YoY
Net profit   42.5   41.0   3.8% YoY
             

3M results

In Q3 2026, revenue grew to €255.0 million, up from €254.6 million in Q3 2025. On a constant currency basis, revenue was flat at negative 0.2% YoY, which translated to a growth of 0.2% YoY in Euro terms. Organic YoY revenue growth for the quarter was negative 1.6% YoY in constant currency, which translated to a growth of negative 1.2% YoY in Euro terms. Gross profit was flat at €83.9 million (32.9% of revenue) in Q3 2026 from €84.2 million (33.1% of revenue) in Q3 2025. Adjusted EBITDA declined to €38.3 million (15.0% of revenue) in Q3 2026 from €44.0 million (17.3% of revenue) in Q3 2025.

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EBITDA declined to €32.5 million in Q3 2026 from €43.5 million in Q3 2025. EBITDA decreased mainly because of a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by €5.8 million and increase in net expense from special items by €5.2 million (mainly due to YoY increase in expense of share-based payment arrangements of €6.4 million which has been partly offset by absence of investigation expenses amounting to €1.0 million). Our net adjustment to EBITDA in Q3 2026 is an expense of €5.8 million. The most significant adjustments are the expense of share-based payment arrangements amounting to €4.6 million and expenses related to the public takeover offer amounting to €0.9 million. Consequently, EBIT also declined to €23.8 million in Q3 2026 from €34.9 million in Q3 2025. This decrease in EBIT was partly offset by decrease in income tax expense of €3.1 million, resulting in decrease in net profit to €12.7 million in Q3 2026 from €21.4 million in Q3 2025.

The number of clients generating revenue of more than €1 million in the last 12 months rose from 184 as of June 30, 2026 to 186 on September 30, 2026.

OCF in Q3 2026 increased to €48.2 million from €34.7 million in Q3 2025 primarily due to better collections from customers and lower taxes paid on intra-group dividends.

Days of sales outstanding (DSO), calculated based on the quarterly revenue and including both contract assets and trade receivables, has improved from 82 days on December 31, 2025, to 80 days on September 30, 2026.

Nagarro’s cash and cash equivalents remained almost stable at €124.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to €124.6 million as of December 31, 2025. Nagarro’s loans and borrowings as of September 30, 2026, were €278.0 million, as against €310.1 million as of December 31, 2025, mainly because of repayment of syndicated Revolving Credit Facility. The company reported 18,499 professionals as of September 30, 2026.

The summarized table for the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, is as follows:

    Q3 2026   Q3 2025   Growth
    mEUR   mEUR    
Revenue   255.0   254.6   0.2% YoY; Negative 0.2% YoY in constant currency
Gross profit   83.9   84.2   Negative 0.3% YoY
Gross margin   32.9%   33.1%    
Adjusted EBITDA   38.3   44.0   Negative 13.1% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA margin   15.0%   17.3%    
EBITDA   32.5   43.5   Negative 25.2% YoY
EBIT   23.8   34.9   Negative 31.6% YoY
Net profit   12.7   21.4   Negative 40.5% YoY
             

 

About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global AI-native engineering and transformation company that engineers intelligence into enterprises securely, responsibly, and at scale. Distinguished by its entrepreneurial, agile, and global character, Nagarro is guided by its CARING values. Nagarro employs around 18,500 people in 39 countries. For more information, visit www.nagarro.com.

FRA: NA9 (ISIN DE000A3H2200, WKN A3H220)

For inquiries, please contact press@nagarro.com.


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089 / 785 000 282
Fax: 032 222 132 620
E-mail: ir@nagarro.com
Internet: www.nagarro.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2200
WKN: A3H220
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 9845008396BA67DA9B37
EQS News ID: 2434194

 
End of News EQS News Service

2434194  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

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