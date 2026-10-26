EQS-News: Nahverkehr Schwerin updates IT system and vehicle technology with IVU solutions

Nahverkehr Schwerin GmbH (NVS) already uses IVU.suite for planning and operations, and now they are modernising their system landscape with additional software and hardware from IVU Traffic Technologies AG. In future, the existing system will be expanded with new on-board computers, a web-based control centre, digital device management, and mobile applications for employees.

A decade-long partnership connects NVS and IVU. Now the municipal transport company is optimising its planning processes and upgrading its technical basis. Vehicle technology, control centre, planning, as well as fleet and device management will use a joint system platform from a single source in future. For this purpose, all 44 buses and 30 trams are being fitted with new on-board computers and a new central back-end system that connects the vehicles with the control centre and existing applications. NVS is thus also upgrading its computer-aided operation control system, ITCS for short, with which the control centre monitors and controls traffic.

The web-based control centre and digital device management will supplement the existing IVU.suite in future. Day-to-day operations can then be directly controlled in the browser, while the on-board devices are centrally monitored and maintained remotely. Via the Employee Portal, employees can also access information and tasks on the go. The solutions for bus and tram are entering operations separately so that NVS can gradually transfer tried-and-tested processes into the new system landscape.

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‘As a modern mobility service provider we are continually advancing the digitalisation of our operational processes. With the renewal of our system landscape we are creating a foundation to use data more efficiently, continue optimising processes, and to make our bus and tram operations fit for the future’, says Thomas Schlüter, Managing Director of Nahverkehr Schwerin.

‘We’re delighted that NVS has chosen to entrust their system landscape to us by choosing to upgrade and expand IVU.suite. This means bus and tram access a joint system platform, which facilitates more efficient processes and takes the specific requirements of both transport companies into account’, adds Bastian Dittbrenner, Managing Director of PT Authorised Signatory at IVU Traffic Technologies AG.