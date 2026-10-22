EQS-News: naoo Completes Kingfluencers Integration and Sets the Stage for Its Next Phase of Growth

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company

naoo Completes Kingfluencers Integration and Sets the Stage for Its Next Phase of Growth



22.10.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Shared Zurich office, integrated functions and new growth initiatives lay the foundation for the next phase of collaboration

Zug/Zurich, October 22 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf: Ticker: NAO; ISIN: CH1323306329), operator of the naoo social media and commerce platform, has completed the integration of Kingfluencers into the naoo Group. The integration process began with the acquisition of Kingfluencers in March 2025 and concludes at the end of October with the move to a shared office in Zurich.

Since the acquisition, the two companies have gradually integrated their organizational structures and operations. Shared functions have been established, particularly in Finance, Commercial and People. Most recently, joint growth initiatives have also been launched, combining the naoo platform with Kingfluencers’ creator network, client relationships and commercial capabilities.

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At the end of October, the operational teams of naoo and Kingfluencers will move into shared offices at Molkenstrasse 15, directly next to Zurich’s historic Helvetiaplatz, close to the Volkshaus and Europaallee. This physical consolidation marks the visible completion of the integration process. naoo AG’s registered headquarters will remain in Zug.

With the integration now complete, Gregor Doser has decided to hand over his operational responsibilities to the existing leadership team and step down from the management teams of both naoo AG and Kingfluencers AG. Gregor Doser and naoo are currently discussing a potential future strategic advisory role.

Doser joined the Group in May 2025, shortly after the acquisition of Kingfluencers, and has since served as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director of Kingfluencers, as well as a member of the Executive Management of naoo AG. In this role, he played a key part in the commercial development of Kingfluencers and, in particular, in integrating the company into the naoo Group.

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“Gregor has guided the integration process with great care and strategic clarity, making a significant contribution to bringing Kingfluencers and naoo together. We sincerely thank him for his tremendous commitment and the smooth handover to the operational team, and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career,” says Thomas Wolfensberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kingfluencers AG and Founder & Strategic Advisor of naoo AG.

Gregor Doser adds: “With the teams and business areas now successfully integrated, I believe this is the right time to hand over operational leadership to the well-established management team. I am proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to following the Group’s continued development.”

Gabriel Höhener will also step down from the Executive Management of naoo AG. As part of the organization’s ongoing development, product responsibilities have been consolidated under Dr. David Liu.

Gabriel Höhener has been with naoo since 2022 and most recently served as Chief Product & Technology Officer and a member of Executive Management. In this role, he was responsible for technical product development and made a substantial contribution to building and advancing the naoo platform. During a formative phase of the company’s development, he established important foundations for today’s product and played a key role in shaping its evolution. naoo thanks Gabriel Höhener for his outstanding personal commitment, his important contribution to building the platform and the many years of collaboration.

With the integration complete, the naoo Group is increasingly focusing on scaling its joint growth initiatives and strategically expanding the naoo platform. A key priority is the expansion of naoo Play, its entertainment and streaming offering, which aims to attract additional audiences and increase user engagement through new digital entertainment formats, particularly Vertical Short Dramas. In parallel, the existing social media, community and gamification features, as well as naoo Worlds, will continue to be developed. Kingfluencers’ extensive creator network, client relationships and marketing expertise provide valuable synergies to expand the platform’s reach, unlock new monetization opportunities and drive growth across both companies.

About naoo

naoo AG is building the future of creator-led media, social interaction and local activation in a business model designed to connect digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the core of the Group stands the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that connects digital attention with geographic relevance and merchant interaction. The platform delivers a unique user experience through personalized content, gamification, and an innovative points-and-rewards system, while creating unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction enabled by naoo business. Business customers can create individualized offers tailored to user needs and incentivize visits to physical locations through naoo points, which can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Together with Kingfluencers AG - the largest influencer agency in Switzerland and one of the largest in the DACH region - naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creators, campaigns, and brand storytelling, creating new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.

In addition, naoo continues to expand its ecosystem through proprietary creator-driven media formats such as vertical shorts and content hubs that broaden reach, deepen engagement and support a diversified, IP-driven business model.

naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, employs 41 people across the group, and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10