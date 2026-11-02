EQS-News: naoo Play Approaches Launch: Over 130 Series with More Than 7,600 Episodes Licensed

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

naoo Play Approaches Launch: Over 130 Series with More Than 7,600 Episodes Licensed



02.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





naoo Play is already performing well in testing, with the public launch planned for the second half of November 2026

Zug, November 2nd 2026 – naoo AG (Düsseldorf Stock Exchange: Ticker NAO; ISIN CH1323306329) is nearing the launch of its new entertainment offering, naoo Play. Just a few weeks after its announcement, the streaming functionality has already been successfully integrated into the existing naoo app and is fully operational. The public launch is scheduled for the second half of November 2026. At the same time, the company is providing its first insights into the entertainment offering awaiting users at launch: more than 130 professionally produced vertical short dramas, comprising over 7,600 episodes in total, have been successfully licensed for naoo Play.

The content offering features international short-form series spanning a wide range of stories and settings. Examples include Hollywood Star's Fake Girlfriend, a story of love and appearances in the world of a Hollywood star; the family drama My Sister Stole My Man, exploring jealousy and betrayal between twin sisters; and the mystery thriller Dead Iron, in which an abandoned factory becomes the setting for a suspenseful story. In addition to English-language productions, the portfolio includes series from Latin America, Asia and other regions. Produced specifically for smartphones, these stories unfold across short, consecutive episodes, giving naoo users access to a diverse world of international entertainment.

Werbung

Vertical short dramas have developed into a major segment of the international entertainment industry within just a few years. According to estimates by market research firm Omdia, the global market is expected to generate approximately USD 14 billion in revenue in 2026 and grow to nearly USD 25 billion by 2031. The format is also gaining increasing traction outside Asia, creating new opportunities to combine professionally produced entertainment with digital communities and interactive user experiences.

“We are proud to offer a highly attractive content catalogue of more than 130 titles and over 7,600 episodes at the launch of naoo Play. With naoo Play, we are entering a multibillion-dollar market that is growing rapidly worldwide, opening up new opportunities for international reach and additional revenue streams,” says Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer of naoo AG.

naoo Play will be integrated directly into the existing social media ecosystem. At launch, naoo users will have access to the entertainment offering without additional paywalls. The company will initially focus on advertising-based monetisation while exploring complementary revenue models for future development. The combination of social media, communities and gamification also creates opportunities to extend the entertainment experience beyond simply watching series.

Werbung

All series are expected to be available with subtitles in seven languages from launch: German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Turkish and Chinese. Subtitles will be generated dynamically by naoo Play, with additional languages planned. This positions naoo Play for international use from the outset.

With naoo Play, the company is expanding its platform with an additional entertainment offering. naoo expects this to provide new momentum for user acquisition, usage frequency and time spent on the platform, as well as additional monetisation opportunities. Looking ahead, the company also sees potential for further connections between series, actors and its existing social media and community features.

About naoo

naoo AG is shaping the future of creator-driven media, social interaction and local activation through a business model that connects digital attention with measurable real-world outcomes. At the heart of the group is the naoo platform – a next-generation social media and activation ecosystem that combines digital attention with geographical relevance and engagement with local businesses. The platform offers a unique user experience through personalised content, gamification and an innovative points and rewards system. Together with Kingfluencers AG – Switzerland's largest influencer marketing agency and one of the largest in the DACH region – naoo combines platform innovation with industry-leading expertise in creator marketing, campaigns and brand storytelling. With naoo Play, the company is expanding its ecosystem into professionally produced mobile entertainment. naoo AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, employs 35 people across its group operations and is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329).

Media and Investor Contact

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer

karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Source for market projections: Omdia, October 2026.