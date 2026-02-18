EQS-News: NeuroOne(R) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement

EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirement



04.05.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - May 4, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that it has received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) and the matter is closed.

NeuroOne previously received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq on May 6, 2025, notifying the Company that over the previous 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock had been below the Minimum Bid Price Requirement of $1 per share required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). On November 4, 2025, NeuroOne received a letter (the “Extension Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that Nasdaq granted the Company a 180-day extension, until May 4, 2026 (the “Extension Period”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

NeuroOne effected a 1-for-6 reverse stock split that became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 15, 2026, with the company’s common stock trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on Thursday, April 16, 2026. In connection with the reverse split, the Company’s common stock continues trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “NMTC” but now trades under a new CUSIP Number, 64130M308.

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About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

IR Contact

MZ Group – MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies