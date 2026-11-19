EQS-News: New exploration licence expands Vulcan’s low-cost growth potential
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EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Miscellaneous
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Key highlights
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Lionheart - Vulcan’s first phase of production - is a lighthouse project for Europe’s energy and critical raw material resilience. Lionheart is an integrated, low-cost lithium and renewable energy project targeting a production capacity of 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM), enough for ca. 500,000 electric vehicle batteries per annum, with a co-product of 275 GWh of renewable power and 560 GWh of heat per annum for local consumers, over an estimated 30-year project life[1]. Lionheart is under construction with take-or-pay lithium offtake contracts and targets first production in H2 2028.
Landau-Ost has the potential to provide low-cost future resource growth through proximity to existing production infrastructure and reflects Vulcan's strategy of concentrating its portfolio on the highest-value development opportunities. Available subsurface information indicates geological characteristics consistent with the adjacent Lionheart Project, positioning Landau-Ost as a natural extension of Vulcan's existing resource base with further development potential.
The next step for Landau-Ost will be to analyse available subsurface data to support a maiden lithium resource estimate, targeted for Q1 2027. This is planned to be followed by a feasibility study to determine how best to maximise value from Landau-Ost.
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Vulcan’s Managing Director and CEO, Cris Moreno, commented: “Landau-Ost strengthens our position around Lionheart and provides exposure to one of the most prospective areas of the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field. Its proximity to Lionheart upstream infrastructure creates the potential for low-cost future growth. At the same time, we are actively high-grading our portfolio, focusing investment on our highest-priority licences to improve capital efficiency and to maximise long-term shareholder value.”
“Landau-Ost adds to Vulcan’s already material land holding in what is Europe’s most important lithium province. Further, it strengthens our position at a time when Europe is fast-tracking measures to grow its domestic mineral supply chains to ensure battery supply chain independence.”
Figure 1: Tenement map showing Landau-Ost relative to the other three licences within the Lionheart package
<ENDS>
For and on behalf of the Board
Daniel Tydde | Company Secretary
Further information
Jeremy McManus | Head of Investor Relations | jmcmanus@v-er.eu | +61 422 000 675
Judith Buchan | Head of Corporate Communications | jbuchan@v-er.eu | +61 411 597 326
Please contact Vulcan’s Legal Counsel Germany, Dr Meinhard Grodde, for matters relating to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing on mgrodde@v-er.eu
About Vulcan Energy
Forward-looking Statements: This document contains certain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "target", "propose", "anticipate", "continue", "outlook" and "guidance", or other similar words. By their nature, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements to be materially greater or less than estimated, including those generally associated with the lithium industry and/or resources exploration companies. Any such forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates in this document (including any statements about market and industry trends) are based on assumptions and contingencies, all of which are subject to change without notice, and may ultimately prove to be materially incorrect. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as, and are not, an indication or guarantee of future performance. Neither Vulcan nor any of its directors, officers, agents, consultants, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions, forward looking statements and conclusions contained in this document.
Not an offer: This document is not an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for, or purchase securities by Vulcan. Nor does this document constitute investment or financial product advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and is not intended to be used for the basis of making an investment decision. Investors should obtain their own advice before making any investment decision.
Production Targets: Any information in this document that relates to production targets for: (i) Project Lionheart is extracted from the Bridging Engineering Study Announcement; and (ii) Project Ludwig is extracted from the Project Ludwig PFS Announcement. These announcements are available to view on Vulcan's website at https://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets included in these announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Forecast Financial Information: This document may contain forecast financial information, including forecast financial information derived from the Company's production targets. Any forecast financial information is based on the material assumptions set out, or referred to: (i) in the case of Project Lionheart - the Independent Expert Report included as section 17 to the "Information Memorandum" announcement on 11 December 2024 and the "Financing and FID presentation" announcement on 3 December 2025; and (ii) in the case of Project Ludwig - the Project Ludwig PFS Announcement. These announcements are available to view on Vulcan's website at https://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms that the assumptions set out in these announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward-looking statements in this document (including with respect to forecast financial information).
Vulcan confirms that, in respect of: (i) Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in relation to Project Lionheart and the Future Phases projects; (ii) Mineral Resources and Geothermal Resources in relation to Project Ludwig; and (iii) Exploration Results, included in this document:
[1] Based on the Phase One Lionheart production target capacity of 24kt p.a. from Bridging Engineering Study ASX announcement 16th November 2023 and Vulcan internal estimated average EV battery size and chemistry in Europe; refer to the Competent Person Statement within this announcement. Refer to the Key Risks in Appendix 3 of the Investor Presentation dated 3 December 2025 regarding the risks associated with resource exploration and development projects
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Unit 1, Level 11, 1 Spring Street
|WA 6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|8945006OYFHQ9HE4XE54
|EQS News ID:
|2438392
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2438392 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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