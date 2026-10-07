EQS-News: New sports cars, greater exclusivity, stronger profitability: Porsche presents new strategy through to 2035
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EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
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New sports cars, greater exclusivity, stronger profitability: Porsche presents new strategy through to 2035
At its Capital Markets Day, Porsche AG presents its strategy ‘Sportwagenschmiede '35’, which focuses on its medium-term ambitions. The iconic Zuffenhausen brand is aiming to further sharpen and expand its sports car identity with new products and technologies. Improved price-sales positioning of the product portfolio, combined with a cost-saving programme and more streamlined, more agile organisation is expected to lead to attractive profitability and net cashflow margin while reducing capital intensity.
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Stuttgart. Sportwagenschmiede '35 – driven by the love for sports cars. This is the headline under which Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG presents its strategic realignment today at a Capital Markets Day held at the Weissach Development Centre. The overarching goal is to strengthen Porsche’s position as one of the most desirable sports car manufacturers. The basis for this is the brand's unique positioning. With products that serve both the sporty luxury and the sporty high-end premium segment, the sports car manufacturer can achieve high returns in the top end of the automotive market while also benefiting from greater scale. In doing so, the company will continue to be guided by its ‘Value over Volume’ principle in the future. In combination with leaner, faster and more flexible organisation as well as more efficient processes, Porsche is aiming for a significantly lower break-even point, which is to be achieved at fewer than 200,000 units. In the medium term, the company is aiming for a Group operating return on sales of 10 to 15 per cent and an Automotive net cash flow margin of 9 to 12 per cent. The long-term strategic target is 15 per cent Group operating return on sales and 12 per cent Automotive net cash flow margin.
“We are pursuing a clear plan with our strategy Sportwagenschmiede '35. The ultimate goal is to further strengthen our unique sports car brand – across all model lines and with new, highly desirable models in particularly high-margin segments,” says Dr Michael Leiters, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Our strategy will lay the groundwork to make Porsche significantly more efficient, productive and profitable in three phases. At the moment, the main focus is on reducing costs and making the company more financially robust. We have already achieved some important milestones.”
For example, a Future Package has been agreed with the employee representatives, which, in addition to a socially responsible reduction of 9,000 jobs, also includes a commitment to secure the jobs of the core workforce until 2035. Key measures have also already been implemented as part of the focus on the core business. These include the sale of shares in Rimac and Bugatti Rimac, the signing of the agreement to sell the MHP consulting subsidiary, and the planned closure of the development and production activities of the Cellforce Group as well as Porsche eBike Performance and Cetitec.
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In addition, Porsche will benefit from an expanded product portfolio. This will start with the all-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman models, which are expected to support sales in their first full year of production in 2028. Also in 2028, a new SUV in the B-segment will be presented, which will be offered in parallel with the current all-electric Macan. The new vehicle, featuring internal combustion and plug-in hybrid powertrains, is expected to make a noticeable contribution to sales and profitability in 2029 following the ramp-up of series production in 2028. This will be followed by further new product launches, primarily in the particularly high-margin D and E segments, which are expected to further improve earnings.
Dr Leiters: “Our strategy focuses very much on our medium-term ambition so that the measures and the associated results take effect as early as possible. The term 'Sportwagenschmiede' was deliberately chosen because it captures everything Porsche aims to stand for in the future: our aspiration to offer the sportiest vehicles in every segment, but also craftsmanship, down-to-earth thinking and entrepreneurial, business-focused action. Our goal is to be attractive to all stakeholders: our customers, our workforce, our partners and our investors.”
The strategy Sportwagenschmiede '35 is outlined in five chapters at the Capital Markets Day. These are Brand & Customer, Products & Technologies, Enterprise & Operations, Enabler and Financial Ambitions. Below are the key statements and facts relating to the various chapters.
Brand & Customer
Porsche is further sharpening its identity as a sports car brand. In doing so, the company remains true to its guiding principle of ‘Value over Volume’. Quality is the indispensable foundation of Porsche's economic success – in terms of products as well as service. After all, this is what resonates directly with customers.
Products & Technologies
Porsche's aim is to make its vehicles even more exclusive and desirable. To achieve this, the sports car manufacturer is focusing on the number of its model derivatives and aligning its portfolio more closely with attractive high-end segments. Its clear objective is to offer the sportiest vehicle in every segment in which it competes, while emphasising the DNA of the 911 even more strongly across all model lines.
Enterprise & Operations
The following medium-term objectives apply to the company and value creation: Porsche is lowering its break-even point and becoming more resilient by making its organisation and processes faster, more flexible and more productive. The company is shortening development times and utilising synergies in procurement. Porsche is reducing its production costs and optimising its sales structure.
Enabler
The enablers are the foundation of the three pillars of the strategy Sportwagenschmiede '35. The Future Package plays a key role here, as the measures agreed in it help to reduce personnel costs and increase productivity. Lean management structures and faster decisions are intended to make the company more agile and effective. In this regard, Porsche is planning the following, among other things:
Financial ambitions
With its strategy Sportwagenschmiede '35, Porsche aims to strengthen its competitiveness, sharpen its focus on ‘Value over Volume’ and further increase capital efficiency and cash generation. Porsche's ambition is for revenue growth to exceed volume growth, earnings growth to exceed revenue growth and cash generation to grow disproportionately. “The targeted improvement in profitability and cash generation is based on a higher value per vehicle, a more attractive product mix and a sustainably more efficient cost and capital base,” explains Dr Jochen Breckner, Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. The medium- and long-term strategic financial ambitions are a direct consequence of these priorities.
DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that reflect the current assessments of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG with regard to future events. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. They are based on assumptions regarding the development of the economic, political and legal framework conditions in individual countries, economic regions and markets, in particular in the automotive industry. These assumptions were made on the basis of the information available at the time of publication and were considered by us to be realistic at the time.
Should any of these risks and uncertainties materialise, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by Porsche AG in these statements.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based solely on the circumstances existing as of the date of publication. We do not update forward-looking statements retrospectively. Such statements are made as of the date they are made and may be superseded by subsequent developments.
This information does not constitute an offer to exchange or sell or a solicitation of an offer to exchange or buy any securities.
07.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft
|Porscheplatz 1
|70435 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+497119110
|E-mail:
|info@porsche.de
|Internet:
|https://www.porsche.com/international/
|ISIN:
|DE000PAG9113
|WKN:
|PAG911
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|529900EWEX125AULXI58
|EQS News ID:
|2411498
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2411498 07.10.2026 CET/CEST
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