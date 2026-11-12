EQS-News: Nexum Group AG: SRC Research initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of €2.00

EQS-News: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

Nexum Group AG: SRC Research initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of €2.00



12.11.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Werbung Nexum Group AG: SRC Research initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ recommendation and a target price of €2.00



Munich, 12 November 2026 – SRC Research began covering Nexum Group AG yesterday and recommended the share as a ‘Buy’. The target price is €2.00 per share, which is around 80% above the current price of €1.10 (closing price on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 10 November 2026).



In the view of analyst Stefan Scharff, Nexum is a new developer on the market which, with lean structures, shorter project durations and lower risk and financing costs, is providing the right responses to a changing market and therefore offers an attractive risk-reward profile. He highlights the following key points: Nexum only acquires projects with existing planning permission or preliminary planning approval and carries no legacy liabilities on its balance sheet. Project durations of 18 to 30 months enable rapid capital turnover. Furthermore, Nexum is operating in a market with a shortage of housing supply, as the number of planning permissions has almost halved between 2022 and 2024.



The full analyst report is available on Nexum’s Investor Relations page via the following link.

About Nexum Group AG

Nexum Group AG is a fast-growing, publicly traded residential real estate project developer headquartered in Munich. The company acquires residential development projects in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are eligible for approval in the near term, carries out these projects through established general contractors, and manages marketing through its own and partner sales networks. This eliminates significant development risks. Project durations are typically shortened to 15 to 30 months, while capital tied up is reduced and planning certainty is high.



Nexum defines a new category of project developers: Unlike traditional project developers, its business model is designed for rapid implementation, capital turnover, and scalability, and is supported by data-driven systems. The Nexum Group’s current deal pipeline comprises a development volume of over one billion euros.



Die Nexum Group AG ist im General Standard der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse notiert (WKN: A41YGA; ISIN: DE000A41YGA6; Börsenkürzel: NXM).



For more information, visit www.nexum-group.de.

Nexum Group AG Press and Investor Relations Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

Email: nexum@kirchhoff.de

12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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