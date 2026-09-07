EQS-News: Nexum Group Expands Capacity to Deliver Residential Real Estate Projects — Rainer Kunze Appointed as Technical Project Lead

EQS-News: Nexum Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Nexum Group Expands Capacity to Deliver Residential Real Estate Projects — Rainer Kunze Appointed as Technical Project Lead



08.09.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

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Nexum Group Expands Capacity to Deliver Residential Real Estate Projects — Rainer Kunze Appointed as Technical Project Lead

Munich, September 8, 2026 – Nexum Group AG, a high-growth residential real estate developer, is further strengthening its development capabilities as it prepares to begin the operational implementation of its project pipeline. The company has appointed Rainer Kunze as Technical Project Lead / Senior Project Developer. Following the establishment of its investment and finance structures, Nexum is now strategically expanding its operational capacity for the next phase of development.

An experienced project development and construction professional, Kunze will be responsible for the technical preparation and execution of projects. His appointment further strengthens Nexum Group’s operational execution capabilities for its upcoming residential real estate projects. Rainer Kunze brings nearly three decades of experience in residential construction as well as technical project development and management. The civil engineer, who holds a degree from the Technical University of Munich, has overseen numerous residential construction projects throughout various development and execution phases during his career. Most recently, Kunze served as Technical Director at Ehret+Klein, where he was responsible, among other things, for restructuring project development, project management, and leading a 21-person team. Previously, he worked as Senior Project Manager at Concret Capital Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG and held management positions at BPD Immobilienentwicklung GmbH and JK Wohnbau AG.

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Philipp von Erffa, CEO of Nexum Group AG, comments: "With Rainer Kunze, we are adding a proven expert in technical project development to our team. His extensive experience in project management, construction supervision, and technical leadership will help us execute Nexum Group’s projects consistently and efficiently. Building this capability is the next logical step on our journey from investment evaluation to the implementation of our first projects."

Nexum follows a development model focused on short capital commitment periods. The company focuses on residential real estate projects for which the key planning and permitting risks have already been largely addressed. Nexum subsequently takes responsibility for financing, development, and marketing and aims to reinvest the capital released after project completion in additional projects.

By expanding its development division, Nexum is now creating the personnel and organizational conditions required to gradually transition its existing pipeline into operational projects. Nexum Group has a pipeline of residential real estate projects with a total development volume of more than €1 billion. Several of these projects are under exclusivity agreements and are immediately prior to implementation. Nexum aims to notarize the acquisition of its first projects in the fourth quarter of 2026.

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About Nexum Group AG

Nexum Group AG is a fast-growing residential real estate project developer headquartered in Munich. The company acquires residential development projects in Germany’s top-7 cities that already have building permits or are eligible for approval in the near term, carries out these projects through established general contractors, and manages marketing through its own and partner sales networks. This eliminates significant development risks. Project durations are typically shortened to 15 to 30 months, while capital tied up is reduced and planning certainty is high.

Nexum defines a new category of project developers: Unlike traditional project developers, its business model is designed for rapid implementation, capital turnover, and scalability, and is supported by data-driven systems. The Nexum Group’s current deal pipeline comprises a development volume of over one billion euros.

For more information, visit www.nexum-group.de.

Nexum Group AG Press and Investor Relations contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

Email: nexum@kirchhoff.de