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EQS-News: Nine months of 2026: 11880 Solutions AG increases EBITDA and strengthens the foundation for future growth

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EQS-News: 11 88 0 Solutions AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Nine months of 2026: 11880 Solutions AG increases EBITDA and strengthens the foundation for future growth

05.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Essen, 5 November 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG has improved its earnings performance in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year: EBITDA rose to € 2.4 million as of 30 September 2026, compared with € 2.2 million in the same period last year. Revenue stood at
€ 37.2 million, down from € 40.3 million in the previous year.

“Over the past few months, we have set an important course for the future and realigned key processes. In doing so, we are laying the foundations to further develop our market position and tap into new growth potential. The fact that we were able to increase our profitability despite the ongoing changes underlines the effectiveness of our measures and makes us confident about the next steps,” says Martin Walter, Chief Executive of 11880 Solutions AG.

The digital business contributed € 30.3 million to total revenue (9 months 2025: € 32.9 million). EBITDA in this segment rose to € 2.7 million, up 12.5 per cent on the previous year (9 months 2025: € 2.4 million). In the telephone services segment, revenue stood at € 6.9 million, slightly below the previous year’s figure of € 7.3 million. EBITDA amounted to minus € 0.3 million, compared with minus € 0.2 million in the previous year. This was due to seasonal fluctuations at a major client of the Call Center Services division.

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“We are consistently looking ahead. In the coming weeks, we will be launching new products, such as advertising in AI applications. Further offerings are entering the testing phase. In this way, we are tapping into additional target groups and opening new growth opportunities for ourselves. We expect these offerings to make a growing contribution to turnover as they become more firmly established in the market. At the same time, we are finalising our 2030 strategy and implementing it step by step. Our aim is to increase revenue and productivity sustainably and to consistently capitalise on market potential,” says Martin Walter.
 

The 2026 nine-month report can be found here: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

 

 


Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

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05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 11 88 0 Solutions AG
Baumstraße 23
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE000A41YFQ4, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200VWMMJ6ZN48DH82
EQS News ID: 2428624

 
End of News EQS News Service

2428624  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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