EQS-News: Nine months of 2026: 11880 Solutions AG increases EBITDA and strengthens the foundation for future growth

EQS-News: 11 88 0 Solutions AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Nine months of 2026: 11880 Solutions AG increases EBITDA and strengthens the foundation for future growth



05.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Essen, 5 November 2026 – 11880 Solutions AG has improved its earnings performance in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year: EBITDA rose to € 2.4 million as of 30 September 2026, compared with € 2.2 million in the same period last year. Revenue stood at

€ 37.2 million, down from € 40.3 million in the previous year.

“Over the past few months, we have set an important course for the future and realigned key processes. In doing so, we are laying the foundations to further develop our market position and tap into new growth potential. The fact that we were able to increase our profitability despite the ongoing changes underlines the effectiveness of our measures and makes us confident about the next steps,” says Martin Walter, Chief Executive of 11880 Solutions AG.

The digital business contributed € 30.3 million to total revenue (9 months 2025: € 32.9 million). EBITDA in this segment rose to € 2.7 million, up 12.5 per cent on the previous year (9 months 2025: € 2.4 million). In the telephone services segment, revenue stood at € 6.9 million, slightly below the previous year’s figure of € 7.3 million. EBITDA amounted to minus € 0.3 million, compared with minus € 0.2 million in the previous year. This was due to seasonal fluctuations at a major client of the Call Center Services division.

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“We are consistently looking ahead. In the coming weeks, we will be launching new products, such as advertising in AI applications. Further offerings are entering the testing phase. In this way, we are tapping into additional target groups and opening new growth opportunities for ourselves. We expect these offerings to make a growing contribution to turnover as they become more firmly established in the market. At the same time, we are finalising our 2030 strategy and implementing it step by step. Our aim is to increase revenue and productivity sustainably and to consistently capitalise on market potential,” says Martin Walter.



The 2026 nine-month report can be found here: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

Contact:Anja Meyer11880 Solutions AGTel.: 0201 / 8099-188E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com