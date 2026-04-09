EQS-News: Nordex Group lands 80 MW contract in Spain
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
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Hamburg, 10 April 2026. End of March 2026, the Nordex Group received a new order in Spain for initially 80 MW. A customer has ordered 13 N175/6.X turbines for a wind farm in Spain. The order also includes a Premium Service for a period of 20 years.
The order also provides for the option to expand the wind farm by an additional 40 MW, which would increase the total capacity of the project to 120 MW in the future.
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The turbines will be supplied on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 112 meters. The installation of the wind turbines is set to begin in spring 2027, with commissioning expected end of 2027.
Francisco Cejudo, Director of Sales Spain at Nordex Group states: “The project utilizing our newest N175/6.X turbine technology further strengthens our footprint in Spain and contributes to the country’s continued expansion of renewable energy capacity.”
The names of the customer and wind farm are not disclosed.
About the Nordex Group
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Contact person for press:
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10.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305854
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305854 10.04.2026 CET/CEST
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