EQS-News: Nordex Group obtains 77 MW order in Romania
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
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Hamburg, 3 August 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order from the Swedish renewable energy company OX2 for the supply and installation of 11 N175/6.X turbines in Romania. The contract for the Urleasca wind farm with a total installed capacity of 77 MW also includes a 35-year Premium Service agreement.
In parallel, OX2 has sold the Urleasca 77 MW ready-to-build wind farm to the Norwegian renewable energy solutions provider Scatec ASA. OX2 is contracted to oversee the entire construction phase scheduled to commence in Q3 2026, with commissioning planned for the second half of 2028. The Urleasca wind farm holds a long-term Contract-for-Difference (CfD) with the Romanian State.
The wind farm will be located near the village of Urleasca in Braila County, around 150 kilometers northeast of Bucharest in southeastern Romania.
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“We are delighted to further strengthen our transnational cooperation with OX2 – this time in Romania. The country continues to offer attractive opportunities for the deployment of modern wind energy technology. By combining OX2’s international project development expertise with our latest N175/6.X technology, all companies will deliver efficient and competitive renewable electricity to the Romanian market,” says Slava Feklin, Country Manager Romania and Ukraine of the Nordex Group.
The project Urleasca further strengthens the Nordex Group’s position in Romania, where the company has contracted more than 500 MW in the last months.
About OX2 AB
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About the Nordex Group
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03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2375696
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2375696 03.08.2026 CET/CEST
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