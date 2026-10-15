EQS-News: Nordex Group reports strong preliminary Q3/2026 results and raises EBITDA margin guidance for full year 2026

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Results Forecast/Quarter Results

Nordex Group reports strong preliminary Q3/2026 results and raises EBITDA margin guidance for full year 2026



15.10.2026 / 20:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 15 October 2026. The Nordex Group today announced third-quarter results above market expectations and an upward revision of its EBITDA margin guidance for the full year 2026. Based on the preliminary unaudited third-quarter results and the updated full-year forecast, the Group now expects an EBITDA margin in a range of 11.5 to 12.5%, exceeding the previous guidance of 8.0 to 11.0%. All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged.

Preliminary unaudited EBITDA for Q3/2026 is expected to be approximately EUR 278 million (Q3/2025: EUR 136 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 12.7% (Q3/2025: 8.0% EBITDA margin).

Preliminary unaudited revenues for the quarter are expected to be approximately EUR 2,187 million (Q3/2025: EUR 1,706 million).

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The Q3-results exceeding expectations and the improved outlook are driven by higher margins in the Service segment and strong project execution, while risks assumed in the Projects segment for the previous guidance did not materialize to the extent anticipated.

Nordex third quarter preliminary cash and cash equivalents totaled EUR 2,327 million, compared with EUR 1,929 million at the end of Q4/2025. Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 is expected to amount to EUR 379 million (Q3/2025: EUR 149 million).

Nordex expects free cash flow to remain positive in Q4, supported by additional profits, order intake momentum and continued working capital improvement.

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All other elements of the full-year guidance remain unchanged:

Sales: EUR 8.2 – EUR 9.0 billion

EBITDA margin: 11.5 to 12.5% (up from 8.0 to 11.0%)

Working Capital Ratio: below -9%

CAPEX: ~EUR 200 million

Commenting on the update, José Luis Blanco, CEO of Nordex Group, said: "The third quarter shows what our teams can deliver. Strong execution in Projects and higher profitability in Service have put us in a very good position for the final quarter. We are raising our EBITDA margin guidance for 2026 and remain focused on profitable growth".

Nordex will publish its full results for the third quarter of 2026 on November 5, 2026.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.