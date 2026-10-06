EQS-News: Nordex Group secures 228 MW across South, Central and Eastern Europe
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
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Hamburg, 6 October 2026. End of September, the Nordex Group received several orders for the supply and installation of 35 wind turbines for projects in multiple countries in Europe. Together, the turbines will provide a total capacity of around 228 MW. The contracts include a Service of the turbines for the duration of up to 25 years.
The name of the customers and projects are not disclosed.
The N175/6.X, N163/6.X and N149/4.X turbines are ideally suited to the wind conditions in the respective regions, combining high energy yields with operational flexibility. Further, some turbines will be delivered in the cold-climate configuration and equipped with the Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing system (AIS). By helping the turbines remain operational during active icing conditions and reducing associated production losses by up to 80%, AIS can support higher winter energy output and help preserve value capture by enabling generation during periods when electricity demand and market prices may be comparatively high.
About the Nordex Group
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Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2410488
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410488 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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