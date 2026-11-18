EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

Nordex Group signs framework agreements with Vattenfall for onshore wind projects in Germany and the UK



18.11.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 18 November 2026. The Nordex Group has signed two framework agreements with Vattenfall covering their future onshore wind projects in Germany and the United Kingdom.



The agreements strengthen the long-term cooperation between the two companies and enable the Nordex Group as supplier of wind turbines to contribute its technology and project expertise earlier in Vattenfall’s onshore wind projects.



The agreements will initially run for three years until 2029, with an option to extend them for a further two years. The cooperation focuses on aligning project requirements and wind turbine configurations, increasing standardization and exchanging expertise in areas including technological innovation, sustainability, supply chains and operational excellence.



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This closer coordination is intended to support efficient project development and provide both companies with a greater visibility for forward-looking capacity and execution planning.



“Our framework agreements with Vattenfall in Germany and the UK mark an important step in strengthening our long-term cooperation. By combining our technology and project expertise from an early stage, we can develop competitive and sustainable solutions tailored to the requirements of each site. The framework also creates a sound basis for reliable planning and efficient implementation. We look forward to advancing future onshore wind projects with Vattenfall in two important European markets,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.



About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.



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Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com

