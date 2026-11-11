EQS-News: Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
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Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise
Hamburg, 11 November 2026. The Nordex Group has signed an agreement to acquire C1 Connections, a Dutch engineering company specialised in tower connection technology. The transaction brings a core team with specialist structural engineering expertise into the Nordex Group, together with the patented C1 Wedge Connection onshore technology and the related IP portfolio and know-how.
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“C1 Connections adds a differentiated technology and highly specialized expertise that complement our existing capabilities. By combining this innovation with Nordex’s proven turbine and tower expertise, we can broaden the range of solutions available for selected projects and create additional value for our customers,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.
“We have worked for years to make our technology ready for use at industrial scale. Nordex brings turbine and tower engineering and a global customer base, and our team is excited to continue its development as part of the Nordex Group,” says Jasper Winkes, Founder and CEO of C1 Connections.
The parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms. The offshore wind activities are not part of the transaction perimeter and will be continued in a separate, newly established entity.
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About C1 Connections
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2431968
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431968 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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