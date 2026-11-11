EQS-News: Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Acquisition

Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise



11.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nordex Group to acquire C1 Connections, adding specialist onshore tower engineering expertise

Patented C1 Wedge Connection™ technology and core engineering team to join the Nordex Group

Strengthens Nordex’s tower technology and engineering capabilities

Hamburg, 11 November 2026. The Nordex Group has signed an agreement to acquire C1 Connections, a Dutch engineering company specialised in tower connection technology. The transaction brings a core team with specialist structural engineering expertise into the Nordex Group, together with the patented C1 Wedge Connection onshore technology and the related IP portfolio and know-how.

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“C1 Connections adds a differentiated technology and highly specialized expertise that complement our existing capabilities. By combining this innovation with Nordex’s proven turbine and tower expertise, we can broaden the range of solutions available for selected projects and create additional value for our customers,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group.

“We have worked for years to make our technology ready for use at industrial scale. Nordex brings turbine and tower engineering and a global customer base, and our team is excited to continue its development as part of the Nordex Group,” says Jasper Winkes, Founder and CEO of C1 Connections.

The parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms. The offshore wind activities are not part of the transaction perimeter and will be continued in a separate, newly established entity.



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About C1 Connections

Founded in 2017, and backed by investors Shift Invest and Dolfin Capital, C1 Connections develops the patented C1 Wedge Connection™ for joining wind turbine tower sections. The tubular sections can be manufactured in numerous locations worldwide, helping developers meet local content requirements.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 67 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, the US and Türkiye. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Phone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com