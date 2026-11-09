EQS-News: Nordex Group to enter Albania with 84 MW order from Verbund
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
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Hamburg, 9 November 2026. The Nordex Group is entering the Albanian market for the first time. The company has received an order from Austrian energy company VERBUND for the supply and installation of twelve N163/6.X wind turbines for an 84 MW wind farm, project Spille, in Albania. The contract also includes a 15-year Premium Service agreement.
This project represents the first wind energy development in Albania. VERBUND was awarded the contract following an international tender, highlighting the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s energy transition.
Dietmar Reiner, Managing Director VERBUND Green Power: “The project Spille, Albania's first wind farm, marks a significant milestone in Albania´s energy transition and represents an important step forward for our growth strategy. Nordex's expertise and commitment give us full confidence in this project, and our long-term partnership is founded on shared values and a shared vision for the future. Starting this journey together makes the project even more valuable to us."
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José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group: “Entering a new market is always an important milestone for us, and we are very pleased to take this step in Albania together with VERBUND. The Spille project demonstrates the growing opportunities for wind energy in the country. With our N163/6.X technology and our long-term service offering, we look forward to contributing to the further diversification of Albania’s renewable energy mix.”
The Spille wind farm will be built around 50 kilometres south of the port city of Durrës. Nordex will supply the N163/6.X turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 113 metres. Commissioning of the wind farm is planned for spring 2028.
The Spille contract builds on the cooperation between Nordex and VERBUND Green Power. In January 2026, the companies signed a multi-year framework agreement covering the potential supply of up to 700 MW of wind turbines for projects in six European markets, with Albania among the countries identified.
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Albania’s electricity system has traditionally been strongly based on hydropower, while the country is seeking to further diversify its renewable generation mix through technologies including wind and solar power.
About VERBUND
About the Nordex Group
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09.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2430180
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430180 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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