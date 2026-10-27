EQS-News: Nordex Group to supply DenkerWulf with turbines for a 51 MW wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Werbung
Hamburg, 27 October 2026. The Nordex Group and DenkerWulf are continuing their collaboration in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany, with a new wind energy project. For the Bredenbek wind farm, DenkerWulf has ordered nine N149/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 51.3 MW from the Nordex Group. Installation is scheduled to begin in autumn 2027, with commissioning of the first turbine planned for December 2027. The order also includes the Premium Service for the turbines for a period of 20 years.
The Bredenbek wind farm is being built in the Rendsburg-Eckernförde district. The nine N149/5.X turbines will each be installed with a capacity of 5.7 MW and a hub height of 105 metres.
Bredenbek is another joint project for DenkerWulf and Nordex. As recently as the end of 2025, Nordex received orders from DenkerWulf totalling more than 122 MW for three wind farms, also located in Schleswig-Holstein.
Werbung
“Every wind farm is preceded by an intensive planning and development phase. We are therefore all the more pleased that, with Bredenbek, we are now taking the next step towards implementation. With Nordex, we have a partner at our side with whom we have already successfully completed numerous projects. We aim to build on this track record in Bredenbek,” says Jann Peter Freese-Harelik, Project Manager at DenkerWulf.
Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central of the Nordex Group: “Every additional kilowatt-hour of wind-generated electricity strengthens our energy sovereignty and reduces our dependence on imported energy sources. Together with DenkerWulf, Bredenbek addresses precisely this objective: with high-performance technology, a long-standing partnership and a clear focus on further expanding wind energy in Germany. We would like to thank DenkerWulf for once again placing its trust in us and for our close and collaborative partnership.”
About DenkerWulf
Werbung
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
27.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2422148
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2422148 27.10.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Nordex
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Nordex
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen