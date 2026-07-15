EQS-News: Northern Data AG – Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Management Board

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Northern Data AG – Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Management Board



18.07.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Northern Data AG – Changes to the Supervisory Board and the Management Board

Frankfurt am Main – 18 July 2026 – Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “the Company”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announced changes to the Supervisory Board and the Management Board.

Changes to the Supervisory Board

The previous Supervisory Board members, Bertram Pachaly and Dr. Bernd Hartmann, have resigned effective July 17, 2026.

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The Company has applied to the Frankfurt am Main District Court to appoint Dr. Tyler Hughes and Stephen Noonan as Supervisory Board members effective July 18, 2026 and until the end of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 25, 2026. Dr. Tyler Hughes and Stephen Noonan are employees of RUM Group Inc., the indirect majority shareholder of Northern Data AG and will stand for re-election as members of the Supervisory Board at the upcoming AGM.

Dr. Tyler Hughes has served as Chief Operating Officer of RUM Group Inc. (formerly Rumble Inc.) since August 2021. Prior to joining RUM Group, he worked nearly a decade in the pharmaceutical industry at Bayer, holding various senior strategy and operational roles. Most recently, he led marketing for Bayer’s new AI-based enterprise software business. Dr. Tyler holds a PhD in Physics, specializing in nuclear medicine, and a BSc with honors in Physics from the University of British Columbia.

Stephen Noonan has served as Executive Vice President Corporate Development at RUM Group Inc. since 2021. Prior to joining RUM Group, he worked over three decades in the technology sector, including leadership roles at Telcordia Technologies and Ericsson. Mr. Noonan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) from Hofstra University and an MBA from Seton Hall University.

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Changes to the Management Board

Additionally, the Supervisory Board has appointed Rudolf Haas, Northern Data’s Chief Legal Officer since 2024, to the Management Board of the Company. Rudolf Haas will continue to lead the legal function of the Group and work closely with the leadership team to drive the successful execution of the Company’s strategy. Prior to joining Northern Data, Rudolf served as a Partner at King & Wood Mallesons in Frankfurt, where he also held the position of Managing Director for their German operation since 2017.

Dr. Tom Oliver Schorling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company said:

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board of Northern Data, I would like to thank Mr. Pachaly and Dr. Hartmann for their valuable contribution and stewardship of the Company over the years. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Hughes and Mr. Noonan to the Supervisory Board, and Mr. Haas to the Management Board of Northern Data. I look forward to working with them as we embark on the next exciting chapter of the Company.”

About Northern Data, now part of Quake AI:

Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) is now part of Quake AI, a leading provider of full-stack AI and High Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging a network of high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to enable the world’s most innovative companies. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive both technological and societal transformation.

The company has one of the largest GPU clusters in Europe through its Taiga Cloud business, while its Ardent Data Centers business has approximately 250MW of power deployed or coming online across ten global data centers by 2027. Northern Data enjoys access to cutting-edge chips and hardware for maximum performance and efficiency. At every step, our customers are supported by Northern Data’s best-in-class technologists and engineers for rapid, flexible deployment. To learn more, please visit northerndata.de.





Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail:ir@northerndata.de